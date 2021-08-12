Dak Prescott Hoping His Stats Go Down in 2021

"I don't want to throw for 6,000 yards to be honest with you," he said. "That means we're not running the ball. That means we're not probably doing the things we need to do to be a balanced, winning team."

Last season showcases that point beautifully. Three of Prescott's five best passing totals and three of his seven career 400-yard games came in the first month of last season. He even eclipsed the 500-yard mark on Oct. 4 against Cleveland, completing 37-of-57 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns.

And yet, the Cowboys were 1-2 in those outings. Turnovers forced them into a 27-point deficit in that game against Cleveland, which they eventually lost by a score of 49-38. Their defense's early struggles contributed heavily to their 38-31 loss in Seattle. It took a minor miracle to see them scrape out the one win against Atlanta, as they needed numerous breaks to go their way to eke out a 40-39 walkoff win.

It was a month that saw the Cowboys pile up yardage, but not in the way that anyone would've preferred.

"As I said, I want to be the best offense in the NFL," Prescott said. "I think the best way we can do that is if I'm not throwing for that many yards and our run game is working and we're playing complementary football and we're winning a lot of games."

As fun as it might be to watch Prescott in crunch time, it's something he's hoping to avoid this time around.