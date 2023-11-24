Dak Prescott set franchise record in Thanksgiving win

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was once again another productive day for Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders as he posted 331 yards and 4 touchdowns to help power Dallas to a Thanksgiving Day win and its third consecutive victory on the season.
Now sitting at 8-3, the Cowboys will enter its toughest stretch of the season with playoff-caliber teams in Seattle, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Miami and Detroit all upcoming in that order. For Prescott, it's an opportunity to show what has worked up to this point against the league's best.
"We've gotta continue what we've been doing these last few games and just build off of that," Prescott said. "As I've talked about, just trying to get better and show the best versions of ourselves week in and week out. That's what it's about. Two more home games coming, that obviously helps. We've gotta take care of business as we've done at home. Protect this stadium and just continue to build."
Everything is clicking for the Cowboys at the right time ahead of their toughest stretch, as Prescott pointed to a variety of things that have allowed the Cowboys to outscore their opponents 127-37 in their last three games.
"We feel good about what we got," he said. "We feel good about the players we have. We feel good about the plays that we're gonna call. The matchup, the film study, the preparation, the game plan, credit to the coaches week in and week out."
Prescott's performance on Thursday was his 10th career game with four touchdowns which ties Tony Romo – who was in the building calling the game for CBS – for the most such games in franchise history.
"Pretty cool," Prescott said about the achievement. "I can't say I've been one to care for numbers, but watching this team growing up and being a Cowboys fan, it's humbling. Coming in and spending my rookie year with Tony, growing up watching Tony, understanding all of the success he has, it's pretty cool. I want so much bigger than personal records, though. I'm just gonna keep my head down and keep working."