Jerry Jones: Cowboys have made contact with Shaq Leonard

When asked about Leonard after the Cowboys' 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that while he won't give an indication on the club's interest level one way or the other, that the Cowboys have made contact with Leonard's camp.

"Contact has been made, but I'm sure every team is assuming that if they are in the hunt, that they could have an interest in him," Jones said. "But first, we have some questions we need to check on health-wise, things like that. I don't, right now, want to be on that list. I want to go do our homework and do what we should be doing and see if this thing might fit us. We've done no more than that."