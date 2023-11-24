#WASvsDAL

Presented by

DaRon Bland on record-setting INT: 'Wasn't gonna be denied'

Nov 23, 2023 at 09:45 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Bland-on-record-setting-INT--‘Wasn’t-gonna-be-denied-hero2
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX — The debate for NFL voters to put DaRon Bland in the conversation for First-Team All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year is not only at fever pitch after Thanksgiving, but it's changed to making him a frontrunner for the award. Bland delivered his record-setting fifth pick-six when Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders came to town, etching his name in the history books forever.

And there are still six regular season games to be played, mind you.

It was a special day for the man who was once a kid in Modesto, California dreaming of such a day, to carve his path through two unheralded universities to earn a nod as a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022. One season later, he's made himself an immortal, and it's a story he hopes resonates for every kid who is dreaming beyond the imagination of those around them.

"That was one of my biggest things, to show the kids back home that you can do it," said Bland following the special day. "Whatever you put your mind to, you can do it. … It's another thing to be thankful for."

It might all be a bit surreal for Bland, but what he's doing is very real. And all he could think of at that moment, when he saw an opportunity to jump the route on a pass intended for wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the fourth quarter, was to change the sport of football forever.

And so, he did.

"Just go, just go." he said with a smile. "It actually was a perfect time for me to show my teammates my return [skills], because they've seen all the pick-sixes but they hadn't seen one with return skills. Hopefully, I've shown them."

That's saying the least, because it turned out to be the best pick-six of them all as it relates to Bland putting his entire skill set on full display, and that included causing Howell to miss the would-be touchdown-saving tackle and then embarrassing two receivers who had eyes on taking him down.

"I had to get into the end zone," said Bland. "I wasn't gonna be denied on that one."

For perspective, Deion Sanders had only two pick-sixes in his five-year career in Dallas, and only nine in his Hall of Fame career.

Bland had two before Week 5.

It's a testament to Bland's abilities but, additionally, to his willingness to be coached; surrounded by elite minds that include Al Harris, Joe Whitt, Dan Quinn, Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore — his success being of no surprise to anyone in the organization but, nonetheless, being awe-inspiring in its execution.

"[It] just speaks to who he is and the resilience alone to know he had history in front of him and to say, 'I'm not gonna let this quarterback tackle me,' said Dak Prescott. " … He broke Sam [Howell] down and then, Michael Vick-style, made the [wide receivers] collide and then went into the end zone. Hell of a player, and we've got a lot of games left to play too, so no telling how far he's gonna extend this record.

"… It's incredible to watch him go and get these touchdowns — hungry to get into the end zone."

And, according to Prescott, the show isn't over for the 24-year-old.

"I can promise you he's not satisfied with the five [pick-sixes] he has now," said the two-time Pro Bowler. "He's a hell of a competitor and he's gonna extend this thing one way or another."

It's impossible to doubt that as anything but true, considering what we're all witnessing.

Up next comes Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium, and Bland is going to enjoy what happened on Thanksgiving with his family before, undoubtedly turning the page quickly to next Thursday.

As he exited the locker room on turkey day, a massive smile on his face and the record-setting football clutched and cradled firmly under his right arm, he understands that what's done is done; and history can never be changed once it's made.

"It felt great to break the record with them watching," he said.

All the football world was as well.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Cowboys went back for seconds & thirds

 This Thanksgiving Day classic will be remembered for a long time with turkey legs, records and a Cowboys team that kept feasting from the first quarter to the fourth.
news

Dak Prescott set franchise record in Thanksgiving win

Dak Prescott tied a franchise record with his 10th career 4-touchdown game on Thursday, but he has his eyes set on much bigger goals in 2023.
news

Hankins has best pass rush performance since 2014

It was another big day for the Dallas Cowboys on all sides of the ball, and Johnathan Hankins made his presence felt in a way that has to put opposing offenses on notice going forward.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys have made contact with Shaq Leonard

Jerry Jones said on Thursday that the Cowboys have made contact with recently released All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, but that the club is still its homework on a potential addition.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys took command vs. WAS

It's always an interesting fight, to say the least, when the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders match up against one another — especially when it's on Thanksgiving.
news

Don't forget these plays: CeeDee jumps on a fumble 

Plays that might get forgotten include CeeDee Lamb bouncing back from two penalties on one drive to recover a fumble that led to a touchdown.
news

5 Takes: Dak's mobility is offense's best weapon

When Dak Prescott is on the move outside of the pocket extending plays, the offense operates at its best pace.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys feast in 45-10 win

Behind another dominating performance, the Cowboys extend their home winning streak to 13 games with a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the NFC East rival Commanders.
news

Updates: Kearse ruled out of Thanksgiving matchup

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Pod-Picks: Cowboys-Commanders score predictions

We polled our panelists to predict the final score of Thursday's game between Dallas and Washington.
news

Gut Feeling: Can Washington slow down Dallas?

The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL, averaging over 30 points per game. Washington ranks last in scoring defense. So how can Dallas be stopped? Here's what the staff writers think will happen Thursday.
Advertising