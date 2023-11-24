DaRon Bland on record-setting INT: 'Wasn't gonna be denied'

"Just go, just go." he said with a smile. "It actually was a perfect time for me to show my teammates my return [skills], because they've seen all the pick-sixes but they hadn't seen one with return skills. Hopefully, I've shown them."

That's saying the least, because it turned out to be the best pick-six of them all as it relates to Bland putting his entire skill set on full display, and that included causing Howell to miss the would-be touchdown-saving tackle and then embarrassing two receivers who had eyes on taking him down.

"I had to get into the end zone," said Bland. "I wasn't gonna be denied on that one."

For perspective, Deion Sanders had only two pick-sixes in his five-year career in Dallas, and only nine in his Hall of Fame career.

Bland had two before Week 5.

It's a testament to Bland's abilities but, additionally, to his willingness to be coached; surrounded by elite minds that include Al Harris, Joe Whitt, Dan Quinn, Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore — his success being of no surprise to anyone in the organization but, nonetheless, being awe-inspiring in its execution.

"[It] just speaks to who he is and the resilience alone to know he had history in front of him and to say, 'I'm not gonna let this quarterback tackle me,' said Dak Prescott. " … He broke Sam [Howell] down and then, Michael Vick-style, made the [wide receivers] collide and then went into the end zone. Hell of a player, and we've got a lot of games left to play too, so no telling how far he's gonna extend this record.

"… It's incredible to watch him go and get these touchdowns — hungry to get into the end zone."

And, according to Prescott, the show isn't over for the 24-year-old.

"I can promise you he's not satisfied with the five [pick-sixes] he has now," said the two-time Pro Bowler. "He's a hell of a competitor and he's gonna extend this thing one way or another."

It's impossible to doubt that as anything but true, considering what we're all witnessing.

Up next comes Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium, and Bland is going to enjoy what happened on Thanksgiving with his family before, undoubtedly turning the page quickly to next Thursday.

As he exited the locker room on turkey day, a massive smile on his face and the record-setting football clutched and cradled firmly under his right arm, he understands that what's done is done; and history can never be changed once it's made.

"It felt great to break the record with them watching," he said.