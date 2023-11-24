Big Facts: Blowout victory nets another NFL record

The Cowboys put on quite a show from start to finish, and even in between with an iconic halftime performance by Dolly Parton.
But in the midst of that, along with plenty of record-breaking efforts, the Cowboys were able to blow out the Washington Commanders, 45-10 at AT&T Stadium.
Here are 10 interesting facts that occurred from Thursday's big win:
- While DaRon Bland is getting plenty of attention for his fifth pick-6 of the season, a new NFL single-season record, let's not forget that he now has more interception returns for touchdowns than any other player in Cowboys history. Bland is still in his second season but with five for his career, that's more than any other player, breaking a tie with Dennis Thurman and Dexter Coakley, who each had four over their entire careers.
- The Cowboys have been just incredible at home, but not only this year, but dating back to most of last season. The Cowboys have won 13 straight games at AT&T Stadium, the longest current home winning streak in the NFL. It's the second-longest in team history, only behind the 18 straight the Cowboys won at Texas Stadium from 1979-81.
- The win over Washington, coupled with last year's Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants, marks the first time the Cowboys have won consecutive Turkey Day games at AT&T Stadium, which opened in 2009.
- With a 35-point win over the Commanders, the Cowboys have become the first team in NFL history to win their first five home games of the season by 20 points or more. The Cowboys have defeated the Jets by 20, the Patriots by 35, the Rams by 23, the Giants by 32 before the win over Washington.
- With those lopsided wins, the Cowboys are obviously scoring a ton of points to get there. The Cowboys are averaging 41 points per game at home in five games. They'll play Seattle, Philadelphia and Detroit at home in their next three games.
- Brandon Aubrey quietly keeps extending his NFL record as well. Aubrey owns the mark for most consecutive field goals to begin a career. With a 52-yard kick on Thursday, Aubrey has now made 22 straight field goals this year.
- CeeDee Lamb joined an elite group this week by becoming one of four players in NFL history to have at least 70 receptions in each of his first four seasons, along with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. This year, Lamb has 78 catches for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons got 1.5 sacks on Thursday, giving him 11.5 this year. He is one of three NFL players since 1982 ( when sacks became an official league stat) to have at least 11+ sacks in each of his first three seasons in the league. The only others were Reggie White and Dwight Freeney.
- The Cowboys scored 25 points in the fourth quarter on Thursday, the second-most fourth quarter points in team history. The Cowboys had 33 points in the fourth last year in a win over the Colts.
- Johnathan Hankins recorded just his second two-sack game of his career. The only other was a 2.5 sack performance – also against Washington – back in 2014 when he played for the Giants.