Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Dak Prescott Unlikely To Play In Preseason

Aug 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Dak-Prescott-Unlikely-To-Play-In-Preseason-hero
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

On Monday, Mike McCarthy made it clear that this Saturday's game against the Houston Texans would be Dak Prescott's last chance to play in the preseason. Before Wednesday's practice in Frisco, the Cowboys' head coach claimed that his quarterback missing Saturday's game, at the moment, looks like the most probable outcome.

"There's a good chance he probably won't play [against the Texans]," McCarthy stated. "That's fair to say."

McCarthy also said Monday he wouldn't plan to play Prescott in the fourth preseason game Aug. 29 against Jacksonville, as preseason finales are typically for competing for final roster spots.

McCarthy and the organization are not worried about the long-term health of Prescott after a second MRI revealed positive news and suggested that his shoulder strain was not a significant injury. But McCarthy explained on Monday that they were determined to keep it that way by managing his throwing load while he recovers in order to avoid further injuring it. He referred to it as a "plan of caution."

Prescott will be on the field with the team for Wednesday's practice, according to McCarthy, but will not be a full participant.

"I would continue to classify him as limited," he said. "We're just going to continue the throwing regiment and build up the volume."

While the quarterback's health is expected to be a non-issue by Week 1, the implications of his limited participation in practices and zero preseason snaps is considerable. Up to this point, Prescott still has yet to compete in a full padded practice since before he injured his ankle in October of 2020. He pulled himself out of the team's first padded practice in Oxnard when he noticed the symptoms of his shoulder strain.

On Monday, McCarthy stated that, in a perfect world, Prescott would be able to play some preseason snaps as a sort of mental hurdle before debuting in a regular-season game, but he made clear they would not risk jeopardizing the recovery of his shoulder to accomplish that.

When the Cowboys kick off the NFL season with a game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9, Prescott will have gone 334 days since the last time he suited up and competed on an NFL field. That last game was against the New York Giants when he was carted off the field with his ankle injury.

Prescott has said that he has "buried" the injury after recovering from two surgeries. Unfortunately, it's looking more and more likely that fans won't be able to see if he looks like his old self until the stakes are higher.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Disruptive Defensive Line

The Cowboys got back to their morning schedule on a rainy Wednesday. Here are some notes from the practice field inside Ford Center.
news

CeeDee Lamb Setting Goals High For Year 2

If such a thing existed, CeeDee Lamb's training camp highlight reel would be several minutes long at this point.
news

What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 2

The second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" focused on character development, as the show's focus shifted to some of the lesser known stories on the Cowboys' roster.
news

Cooper Planning To Play In 3rd Preseason Game

It doesn't sound like this is going to be a slow process for Amari Cooper.
news

Cowboys Trim Roster To 85 Players; Robinson To IR

The Cowboys have made five roster moves to reduce the roster to 85 players.
news

Kazee, Malik Hooker Bond Through Adversity

New Cowboys safeties Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker have bonded over their battles back from season-ending Achilles injuries in 2020.
news

Gallimore Injury Is An Opportunity For Odighizuwa

The hope is that Neville Gallimore returns from injury as quickly as possible. Even still, his absence creates opportunity for a lot of guys, most notably rookie Osa Odighizuwa.
news

Practice Points: Big Names Back In Action

Monday's evening practice delivered plenty of entertainment, as the offense and defense got after each other in front of a raucous crowd of 8,000.
news

Dak Has One More Chance To Play In Preseason

Dak Prescott's strained shoulder continues to improve, but he's continuing to practice on a limited basis this week, which means the Cowboys won't rush him back into a preseason game before the Sept. 9 opener. 
news

After Year Off, Veteran CB is the Surprise of Camp

Maurice Canady has surprised his head coach, his position coach and just about everyone who has watched camp the last three weeks in Oxnard. So just what's next for the veteran corner?
news

Battlegrounds: How Bradlee Anae Makes Up Ground

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
Advertising