Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Dak Responds To "Would You Miss A Real Game?" 

Jul 30, 2021 at 03:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Dak-Responds-To-“Would-You-Miss-A-Real-Game-”-hero
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

OXNARD, Calif. – After the visual of seeing Dak Prescott carted off the field in Week 5 and never taking another snap, the last thing the Cowboys wanted was to have him not practicing because of another injury.

Still, for all the questions and concerns about how Dak's shoulder injury will affect the team and how long it will last, there is one fact that seems to be overlooked.

It's July.

While there's only a few more days left in this month, we're still more than five weeks away from the season opener in Tampa Bay.

And Dak made it rather clear when asked Friday in a press conference that reactions to injuries are a bit different here in July.

More specifically, would he miss any time if this was in the middle of a season?

"Yeah, I doubt it. I doubt it," Prescott said. "I know we're early. It's early in training camp. I'm obviously trying to get to the season and get to the season healthy. That was the main reason .. I doubt in a game that (an absence) happens."

Prescott continued, detailing that injuries like this occur in the middle of seasons and the course of action is certainly not the same.

"I think I'd do whatever is necessary and take the steps that are needed that I was ready for Sunday or Monday or whenever the game would be," Dak said. "I knew I would get myself there one way or another and be able to perform the way that I would want to."

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said as much in his press conference earlier in the day, speaking of Dak and all injuries for that matter.

"When it's still July and we play our first game in September, we're gonna be smart about it."

So while the Cowboys have said Prescott will probably start resuming his throwing next week, it wouldn't be out of the question if he took that entire week of, considering the team leaves for Canton, Ohio on Wednesday for Thursday's game and will have Friday off before practicing with the Rams next Saturday.

Presumably, Dak's next throw in a practice could be against Los Angeles.

By then it will be August, but still more than a month before the games count for real.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: This Injury Nothing But A Piece Of Cake

Dak Prescott's injury thankfully doesn't seem all that bad and is giving the team a chance to evaluate potential backup QBs.
news

Notebook: Keanu Neal's Switch; "Hard Knocks" Life

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
news

Kelvin Joseph Pushing For Starting CB Spot

The Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft hoping that he might be as NFL-ready as their 2020 second-round draft pick Trevon Diggs 
news

Scout's Take: 88 is Special; Who's The Backup

Here are some talking points as we watch another padded practice here from training camp.
news

Battlegrounds: Questions at Quarterback?

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Practice Points: Birthday Smash, New Injuries, More

Dak Prescott had a "sweet" finish to practice as his offensive teammates celebrated his birthday. But check out other practice points that occurred during the day.
news

Gilbert Not "Trying To Be Dak" With First Team

Although the Cowboys don't seem to be worried about Dak and his shoulder, the reps Garrett Gilbert is getting is something that creates what he calls "a fun opportunity."
news

How Dak's Injury Affects Status For Preseason

Despite the shoulder setback for Dak Prescott, which will keep him from throwing passes in the near future, the quarterback is still expected to play in the preseason.
news

Mick Shots: Always Something At Training Camp

It's always something at training camp, including Dak's shoulder, an opportunistic defense, never having enough safeties and more!
news

Dak Says Shoulder Injury Is Not "Serious Setback" 

The Cowboys dodged a bullet Wednesday after learning Dak Prescott's right shoulder injury, which ended his practice early, is not serious. But how long will he be out? 
news

Practice Points: Dak's Exit Leads To Pick Party

As expected, the defense shined again, getting a lot of interceptions from the backup QBs as they filled in for Dak Prescott.
Advertising