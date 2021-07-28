Dak Says Shoulder Injury Is Not "Serious Setback" 

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief after getting MRI results back on Dak Prescott's right shoulder injury.

The quarterback left practice early on Wednesday after feeling soreness in the arm.

At the time, the Cowboys weren't too concerned, even giving out a statement during practice from the PR department that it's not a serious injury. But the team decided to send Prescott to get an MRI, which confirmed their initial thoughts.

Later in the day, the Cowboys sent out another release, stating the MRI results showed a muscle strain in his right shoulder and he'll be further evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

Obviously, the Cowboys have their antennas up on anything related to Dak and injuries, especially after he missed 11 games with a fractured ankle that required two surgeries. It didn't stop the team from signing him to a whopping four-year deal over $160 million.