Dak, Zack on regular season finale: 'A must-win'

"It's cool and, at some point, I'll look back on some of the things I've accomplished, but it's about trying to keep a level head this time of the year and trying to make a run down the stretch," said Martin. "You wanted to be able to control your own destiny, and we have an opportunity to do that this year. A lot of guys in the locker room were a part of that game last season and have that sour taste in [our] mouths. I don't think anyone's taking this game lightly.

"We talked about it all week. The playoffs start for us this week. It's a must-win for us, so we can get ourselves some home games and make a push in the postseason."

Should the Cowboys take care of business on Sunday in Landover, they'll win the NFC East for the second time in the past three seasons and walk into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed with an opportunity to potentially avoid playing on the road until the NFC Championship — if they win their way to that contest.

It's all thanks to a strong run in November that partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles floundering in December, including an upset loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 that made this weekend instantly and infinitely more meaningful for the Cowboys.

"It was great to get some help there from a division foe, but we've got to take care of what we can control," said Marti. "And what we can control is going into Washington and playing a complete game and solidifying that No. 2 seed."