Battlegrounds: New Swing Tackle Emerging?

July 29 - Quarterback

Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci, and Cooper Rush received more snaps than any other practice this offseason after losing Dak Prescott midway through Wednesday's practice in Oxnard. All three filled in for Prescott during the one-on-one period along with the team portion of practice each of the last two days.

"It's part of being a backup quarterback," Gilbert said. "You have to be ready to step in at any point. That's all it was today."

Conversations throughout the offseason had centered around the potential need for outside help at the quarterback spot. Should the front office entertain or investigate other veterans on the open market like Blake Bortles, Robert Griffin III, or others? Until this point, the answer to that question had been "no," that Dallas was comfortable filling in the holes with the three quarterbacks in house.

However, that conversation could heat back up as Gilbert was arguably the only gunslinger to have any resemblance of success during the team drills on Wednesday. All three quarterbacks threw at least one interception and DiNucci tossed multiple picks during his least impressive outing of camp thus far.

Gilbert had his fair share of struggles in practice Wednesday but rebounded with a nice practice Thursday that included three touchdown passes. He was easily the most comfortable of the trio when thrust into repetitions with the first team following Prescott's departure. Outside of a late-practice interception thrown to Anthony Brown Wednesday, Gilbert looked in command of the offense and was able to lead notable drives down the field without receivers like Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper.

"Obviously last year I got thrust in there a little bit, so I'm comfortable with a lot of those guys," Gilbert said. "The game moves a little bit faster with those guys, especially on the defensive side of the football. You've got to be sharp mentally."