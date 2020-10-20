#AZvsDAL

Presented by

Dallas Defense Looking For Answers Once Again

Oct 20, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Dallas-Defense-Looking-For-Answers-Once-Again-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – On the heels of another woeful performance, Jaylon Smith had a blunt assessment of how the Cowboys' defense handled itself Monday night.

"It's bulls. It's bullsh shouldn't happen," Smith said.

Specifically, Smith was referring to Kenyan Drake's exclamation point, the 69-yard streak to the end zone – virtually untouched – that turned this game from lopsided into a total laugher later in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown was completely unnecessary in deciding a winner, as the Cardinals pulled away in a 38-10 win. But for a defense that has routinely struggled to contain big plays, it was just another example of how far they have to go.

"We're going to evaluate the film, we're going to correct it, and we're going to move with a sense of urgency," Smith said. "That's what we must do in the situation that we're in right now, losing four games."

The disheartening thing is that the Cowboys actually seemed to show some improvement in the early going of this weeknight affair.

Despite boasting a boatload of star power on offense, the Cardinals were forced to punt on their first three possessions of the game. Kyler Murray was repeatedly harried into scrambling or throwing the ball away for much of the early going.

It's even fair to say that consecutive fumbles by Ezekiel Elliott put the defense in adverse situations – though Smith was quick to say he didn't want to hear that.

"When we strap up and go out on that turf or on that grass we have to get a stop -- three or less -- and we're not doing that," he said. "So how I look at it, it just does not matter what the offense is doing, it doesn't matter."

If that was a slow drip, it turned into a full-on leak shortly after. After a Cowboys punt with 4:53 until halftime, Murray needed just one snap to make it a three-score game, as he lofted an 80-yard bomb to Christian Kirk for an uncontested touchdown.

Combined with Drake's run, it gave the Cardinals two 50+ yard touchdowns on the night – and three in the last three games, including Odell Beckham's infamous end around in Week 4.

"We have to respond to adversity and we didn't do that tonight -- defense, we didn't do that," Smith said

The Cowboys have now allowed at least 34 points to all but one opponent. Their six-game point total of 218 is tied for the fourth-worst in the history of the NFL. To add insult to injury, the only defenses that have been worse all played before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Perhaps they can turn it around. They got Leighton Vander Esch back from injury on Monday night, and he chipped in three tackles. Randy Gregory can return to the roster this coming week, and there's optimism that Chidobe Awuzie can come off of injured reserve soon.

Asked why he has hope about the group after the game, Vander Esch was emphatic.

"No matter what our record is, no matter how we are playing, we have energy. We have hope," he said. "We have that drive every single week to go out there and get it done. We are just not doing it. So, I don't know what it is, but we've got to fix it."

It's undeniable that defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and his players are facing many challenges in this bizarre season. But it's a season that's nearing the midpoint. And until the Cowboys find a way to clean up their defense, it's hard to find much optimism for cleaning up their record.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Hard To Find Silver Lining After This Game

Injuries are one thing, but Nick Eatman still sees no excuses for getting dominated like that at home.
news

Dalton After First Start: "I've Got To Be Better"

In his first start for an injured Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton found himself in a situation all-too-similar to the Cowboys' first five games.
news

Cowboys' "Continuing Issue" Frustrates McCarthy

The Cowboys lead the NFL with a minus-12 turnover margin, compounded by four more miscues in Monday's loss. Head coach Mike McCarthy says the issue starts with him.
news

Zeke: I Need To Be Better, This One Is On Me

Ezekiel Elliott didn't shy away from criticism Monday night, as he blamed his two fumbles for putting the Cowboys in a hole against Arizona.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Dropped TD Before Halftime

Several forgotten plays affected the game, including a critical dropped touchdown that might've given the Cowboys a boost heading into the half.  
news

Updates: Zack Martin Suffers Concussion

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall on Monday Night, 38-10

With four turnovers leading to 24 Arizona points, the Cowboys are blown out on Monday Night Football, 38-10.
news

Vander Esch To Active Roster, DT Added & Dak To IR   

The Cowboys have added Leighton Vander Esch to the roster, making it likely he will play Monday night. The Cowboys made several other moves, including placing Dak Prescott on IR.
news

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Cardinals

The Cowboys and Cardinals square off Monday Night Football. Check out all options to watch and listen to the game at AT&T Stadium.
news

Lamb: Whoever Is QB, "A Spark Can Happen"

CeeDee Lamb is no stranger to playing with different quarterbacks. He shined in college with three different starters and expects big things to happen even as the Cowboys go to the backup QB.
news

Keys to Victory: Must Keep Murray In The Pocket

Keeping Kyler Murray contained and staying balanced are two of the biggest Keys to Victory. 

Advertising