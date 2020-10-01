Updates: Injury Status Of Tyron Smith, Lawrence

"I think that's an excellent question, and the fact that I've had a chance a couple guys in my career go through that transition – and one that I think of right off the bat is Julius Peppers. When you're primarily playing in a four-man front – and really, Julius was in the same defense playing with Rod there in Chicago, when he came up to Green Bay. The opportunity, particularly to be in a two-point stance on first and second down – especially someone with D-Law's experience and his instincts and awareness at the line of scrimmage – it'll give him more vision to play to the tendencies and mannerisms of the offense. I think he's going to really like it. But still, at the end of the day, if it's best suited for him to put his hand on the ground in pass rush situations, then that's what we'll do. I know just watching Julius go through it, he liked it because it gives him a chance to really tap into his years of experience with more vision, and it was primarily on first and second down. Because, when it came time to hit and get it in the pass rush, he would go into a three-point stance. We'll go through that with D-Law, and I think he'll really benefit from this."