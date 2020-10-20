Jerry Jones: "We Just Got Outplayed" By Arizona

"We just got outplayed," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "Sometimes when you have a game that you can point your finger directly at the issues and field position, turnovers, some of the just specific reasons why you didn't win the football game, it's easy to point to those. The facts are that we were just outplayed."

The Cowboys also beat themselves with four more turnovers, pushing their season total to a league-high 15. Arizona scored 24 of its 38 points off those miscues.

To make matters worse, Zack Martin became the fourth offensive line starter to suffer an injury this season. The All-Pro right guard left the game with a concussion in the first half and will be in the league's concussion protocol this week, making his status for Week 7 at Washington uncertain at the moment.

The injuries have piled up all season, and Prescott's injury is the biggest obstacle. He's expected to miss four-to-six months following a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Oct. 12 against the Giants. Jones and the Cowboys have a lot of confidence in backup Andy Dalton (34-of-44 against Arizona for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) but have to give him more help.

It starts with eliminating those slow starts and giveaways. Do that, and Jones believes there's still enough talent available to win games.