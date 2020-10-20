#AZvsDAL

Presented by

Jerry Jones: "We Just Got Outplayed" By Arizona

Oct 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM
Jerry-Jones-“We-Just-Got-Outplayed”-By-Arizona-hero
Sam Hodde/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Somehow, the Cowboys are still in first place in the NFC East with a 2-4 record after Monday's 38-10 home loss to Arizona.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones wasn't in much of a "feel-good mood" Tuesday morning, though.

For the fifth straight game, the Cowboys fell behind by at least two touchdowns. This time, with quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined by recent ankle surgery, there was no second-half comeback. The 10 points scored was a season-low and the 28-point margin was a season-worst.

"We just got outplayed," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "Sometimes when you have a game that you can point your finger directly at the issues and field position, turnovers, some of the just specific reasons why you didn't win the football game, it's easy to point to those. The facts are that we were just outplayed."

The Cowboys also beat themselves with four more turnovers, pushing their season total to a league-high 15. Arizona scored 24 of its 38 points off those miscues.

To make matters worse, Zack Martin became the fourth offensive line starter to suffer an injury this season. The All-Pro right guard left the game with a concussion in the first half and will be in the league's concussion protocol this week, making his status for Week 7 at Washington uncertain at the moment.

The injuries have piled up all season, and Prescott's injury is the biggest obstacle. He's expected to miss four-to-six months following a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Oct. 12 against the Giants. Jones and the Cowboys have a lot of confidence in backup Andy Dalton (34-of-44 against Arizona for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) but have to give him more help.

It starts with eliminating those slow starts and giveaways. Do that, and Jones believes there's still enough talent available to win games.

"What I do feel good about with this entire group is our ability … we do have the ability and we do have the talent to make adjustments and play football with the personnel that we have. We just haven't done it," Jones said. "We will not have success until we take the personnel that we've got today and put it out there, not giving ourselves a big hole when we start the game to dig out of."

Related Content

news

Updates: Gregory Activated; WR, DB Waived

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Spagnola: Better Hope They've Hit Rock Bottom

In breaking down last night's lost to the Cardinals, Mickey Spagnola wonders if all the mistakes on both sides of the ball has this team at rock bottom … yet.
news

Scout's Take: Major Need For Speed On Defense

Football analyst Bucky Brooks has 12 takeaways from Monday's game, including Zeke being in a funk and the defense needing to be faster to the ball.
news

Eatman: Hard To Find Silver Lining After This Game

Injuries are one thing, but Nick Eatman still sees no excuses for getting dominated like that at home.
news

Dalton After First Start: "I've Got To Be Better"

In his first start for an injured Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton found himself in a situation all-too-similar to the Cowboys' first five games.
news

Dallas Defense Looking For Answers Once Again

On the heels of another woeful performance, Jaylon Smith had a blunt assessment of how the Cowboys' defense handled itself Monday night.
news

Cowboys' "Continuing Issue" Frustrates McCarthy

The Cowboys lead the NFL with a minus-12 turnover margin, compounded by four more miscues in Monday's loss. Head coach Mike McCarthy says the issue starts with him.
news

Zeke: I Need To Be Better, This One Is On Me

Ezekiel Elliott didn't shy away from criticism Monday night, as he blamed his two fumbles for putting the Cowboys in a hole against Arizona.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Dropped TD Before Halftime

Several forgotten plays affected the game, including a critical dropped touchdown that might've given the Cowboys a boost heading into the half.  
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall on Monday Night, 38-10

With four turnovers leading to 24 Arizona points, the Cowboys are blown out on Monday Night Football, 38-10.
news

Vander Esch To Active Roster, DT Added & Dak To IR   

The Cowboys have added Leighton Vander Esch to the roster, making it likely he will play Monday night. The Cowboys made several other moves, including placing Dak Prescott on IR.

Advertising