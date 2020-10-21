Further Review: What Went Wrong vs. Arizona

For most Cowboys fans, it's already time to forget the Monday night loss to the Cardinals. Dallas was overpowered in just about every aspect of the game.
Before we turn the page on this 38-10 loss, let's take one last further review at the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.
