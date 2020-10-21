Further Review: What Went Wrong vs. Arizona

5 / 9

Need More From ... While the easy answer is "everyone," the Cowboys just expect more from running back Ezekiel Elliott, who lost two more fumbles on Monday night, both in the first half when the Cowboys still had a shot to win the game. But Zeke's drive-killing fumble late in the first quarter led to Arizona's first score and then he fumbled on the next possession, leading to another Cardinals touchdown. Overall, Zeke caught eight passes for 31 yards but only had 49 rushing yards on 12 attempts.