#AZvsDAL

Presented by

Further Review: What Went Wrong vs. Arizona

Oct 20, 2020 at 08:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Further-Review-What-Went-Wrong-vs.-Arizona-hero

For most Cowboys fans, it's already time to forget the Monday night loss to the Cardinals. Dallas was overpowered in just about every aspect of the game.

Before we turn the page on this 38-10 loss, let's take one last further review at the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.

Further Review: What Went Wrong vs. Arizona

The Cowboys were no match for the Cardinals on this Monday night, with turnovers once again being the story of the game. Let's take a closer look at key players, moments and stats from the 38-10 loss to Arizona.

18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Player of the Game: It has to be someone from the defensive side of the ball and look no further than Budda Baker, who absolutely filled up the stat sheet. Baker had seven tackles, one for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and two hits on the quarterback.
1 / 9

Player of the Game: It has to be someone from the defensive side of the ball and look no further than Budda Baker, who absolutely filled up the stat sheet. Baker had seven tackles, one for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and two hits on the quarterback.

Nemesis: Kyler Murray didn't have amazing stats. In fact, he completed just nine passes out of 24 attempts. But he threw for two touchdowns, including an 80-yard bomb in the second quarter. But he hurt the Cowboys with his running, rushing for 74 yards on 10 carries. Murray also scored a rushing touchdown and his speed kept the Cowboys off balance all night. Murray is now 8-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium, having won games at Allen High School, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and now the Cardinals.
2 / 9

Nemesis: Kyler Murray didn't have amazing stats. In fact, he completed just nine passes out of 24 attempts. But he threw for two touchdowns, including an 80-yard bomb in the second quarter. But he hurt the Cowboys with his running, rushing for 74 yards on 10 carries. Murray also scored a rushing touchdown and his speed kept the Cowboys off balance all night. Murray is now 8-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium, having won games at Allen High School, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and now the Cardinals.

Unsung Hero: All week long, the talk centered on stopping Murray and Hopkins. But Kenyan Drake hurt the Cowboys with his speed all night, evident by his 69-yard touchdown run right up the middle to end the game. Even before that, Drake was flirting with a 100-yard game. After the big run, he finished with 164 yards, the most against the Cowboys since 2012 when Alfred Morris rushed for 200 with Washington.
3 / 9

Unsung Hero: All week long, the talk centered on stopping Murray and Hopkins. But Kenyan Drake hurt the Cowboys with his speed all night, evident by his 69-yard touchdown run right up the middle to end the game. Even before that, Drake was flirting with a 100-yard game. After the big run, he finished with 164 yards, the most against the Cowboys since 2012 when Alfred Morris rushed for 200 with Washington.

Turning Point: After Zeke's first fumble, the Cardinals were on the move but had a fourth-and-1 at the 18-yard line. This would've been a huge point for the Cowboys to get off the field and remain scoreless. But Kyler Murray was able to scoot for 11 yards and move the chains, setting up an easy touchdown to Christian Kirk for a 7-0 lead.
4 / 9

Turning Point: After Zeke's first fumble, the Cardinals were on the move but had a fourth-and-1 at the 18-yard line. This would've been a huge point for the Cowboys to get off the field and remain scoreless. But Kyler Murray was able to scoot for 11 yards and move the chains, setting up an easy touchdown to Christian Kirk for a 7-0 lead.

Need More From ... While the easy answer is "everyone," the Cowboys just expect more from running back Ezekiel Elliott, who lost two more fumbles on Monday night, both in the first half when the Cowboys still had a shot to win the game. But Zeke's drive-killing fumble late in the first quarter led to Arizona's first score and then he fumbled on the next possession, leading to another Cardinals touchdown. Overall, Zeke caught eight passes for 31 yards but only had 49 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
5 / 9

Need More From ... While the easy answer is "everyone," the Cowboys just expect more from running back Ezekiel Elliott, who lost two more fumbles on Monday night, both in the first half when the Cowboys still had a shot to win the game. But Zeke's drive-killing fumble late in the first quarter led to Arizona's first score and then he fumbled on the next possession, leading to another Cardinals touchdown. Overall, Zeke caught eight passes for 31 yards but only had 49 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Don't Forget ... At the end of the first half, the Cowboys were trying to cut into the lead and seemingly had a shot to do so when Dalton found Michael Gallup in the end zone. But the ball bounced off Gallup's hands for a drop that would've sliced the lead to 14. A field goal by Greg Zuerlein made it 21-3, keeping all the momentum with the Cardinals heading into halftime.
6 / 9

Don't Forget ... At the end of the first half, the Cowboys were trying to cut into the lead and seemingly had a shot to do so when Dalton found Michael Gallup in the end zone. But the ball bounced off Gallup's hands for a drop that would've sliced the lead to 14. A field goal by Greg Zuerlein made it 21-3, keeping all the momentum with the Cardinals heading into halftime.

So, That Happened: Early in the game, Zack Martin went to the sideline to get his shoulder looked at before going back onto the field. On the next series, Martin suffered a head injury and was placed in the concussion protocol. Martin never returned to action, being replaced by Connor McGovern.
7 / 9

So, That Happened: Early in the game, Zack Martin went to the sideline to get his shoulder looked at before going back onto the field. On the next series, Martin suffered a head injury and was placed in the concussion protocol. Martin never returned to action, being replaced by Connor McGovern.

Milestone: CeeDee Lamb became the first player in NFL history to begin a career with six straight gams of at least five catches. He was previously tied with Terry Glenn, who began his career with the Patriots before eventually playing five years in Dallas. Lamb had seven more receptions on Monday for 64 yards.
8 / 9

Milestone: CeeDee Lamb became the first player in NFL history to begin a career with six straight gams of at least five catches. He was previously tied with Terry Glenn, who began his career with the Patriots before eventually playing five years in Dallas. Lamb had seven more receptions on Monday for 64 yards.

Stat of the Game: The Cardinals had three plays of 60 yards or more, including an 80-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk and a 69-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake. Also, DeAndre Hopkins broke free for a 60-yard reception. The Cowboys, on the other side, had just a 27-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb as the longest play from scrimmage. Arizona's average per play was 7.3 yards, compared to just 4.1 for the Cowboys.
9 / 9

Stat of the Game: The Cardinals had three plays of 60 yards or more, including an 80-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk and a 69-yard touchdown run by Kenyan Drake. Also, DeAndre Hopkins broke free for a 60-yard reception. The Cowboys, on the other side, had just a 27-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb as the longest play from scrimmage. Arizona's average per play was 7.3 yards, compared to just 4.1 for the Cowboys.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Updates: Gregory Activated; WR, DB Waived

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Jerry Jones: "We Just Got Outplayed" By Arizona

Jerry Jones gave credit to the Cardinals after Monday's 38-10 home loss but also pointed out the Cowboys also continue to hurt themselves.
news

Spagnola: Better Hope They've Hit Rock Bottom

In breaking down last night's lost to the Cardinals, Mickey Spagnola wonders if all the mistakes on both sides of the ball has this team at rock bottom … yet.
news

Scout's Take: Major Need For Speed On Defense

Football analyst Bucky Brooks has 12 takeaways from Monday's game, including Zeke being in a funk and the defense needing to be faster to the ball.
news

Eatman: Hard To Find Silver Lining After This Game

Injuries are one thing, but Nick Eatman still sees no excuses for getting dominated like that at home.
news

Dalton After First Start: "I've Got To Be Better"

In his first start for an injured Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton found himself in a situation all-too-similar to the Cowboys' first five games.
news

Dallas Defense Looking For Answers Once Again

On the heels of another woeful performance, Jaylon Smith had a blunt assessment of how the Cowboys' defense handled itself Monday night.
news

Cowboys' "Continuing Issue" Frustrates McCarthy

The Cowboys lead the NFL with a minus-12 turnover margin, compounded by four more miscues in Monday's loss. Head coach Mike McCarthy says the issue starts with him.
news

Zeke: I Need To Be Better, This One Is On Me

Ezekiel Elliott didn't shy away from criticism Monday night, as he blamed his two fumbles for putting the Cowboys in a hole against Arizona.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Dropped TD Before Halftime

Several forgotten plays affected the game, including a critical dropped touchdown that might've given the Cowboys a boost heading into the half.  
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall on Monday Night, 38-10

With four turnovers leading to 24 Arizona points, the Cowboys are blown out on Monday Night Football, 38-10.

Advertising