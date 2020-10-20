#AZvsDAL

Presented by

Cowboys' "Continuing Issue" Frustrates McCarthy

Oct 20, 2020 at 12:30 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Continuing-Issue-Frustrates-McCarthy-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas – Two weeks ago, when the Cowboys started the season 1-3 for the first time in 10 years, a frustrated Mike McCarthy described his biggest concern with his football team.

"We're a come-from-behind team as I stand in front of you. That's not the way you win consistently," the head coach said.

Two games later, same story:

Turnover margin.

The Cowboys dropped to 2-4 Monday night with a stunning 38-10 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The offense gave the ball away a season-high four times, including two Ezekiel Elliott fumbles in the first half. The defense didn't get a takeaway for the third time in six games.

The result was yet another "come-from-behind" situation in the second half, this time with Andy Dalton at quarterback, not injured starter Dak Prescott. Dalton had 266 passing yards on 54 pass attempts, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Arizona scored 24 points off the two picks and two Elliott fumbles.

The result is a league-worst minus-12 turnover margin.

The result is a coach and team looking for answers despite a half-game lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in a painful start for the NFC East.

"I think we all understand what the score is. We didn't play very well on offense, defense or special teams and most importantly, I didn't coach very well," McCarthy said. "I have a continuing issue with ball security on my football team, something a personally take a lot of pride in, in how it reflects how you play the game of football, and I'm not getting it done right now."

As Packers head coach from 2006-18, McCarthy's teams posted a collective plus-97 turnover margin. Only twice did they finish a season in the negative column.

What's the cause in Dallas? What's the solution?

"It's something that we work diligently on and it's not carrying over to the game. It's something we have to just continue to stay after," McCarthy said. "Maybe frankly we're trying too hard or we're overcoaching. It clearly has put us in a position we've been playing uphill every single game.

"We haven't gotten into a groove or a rhythm or gotten out in front yet this year and it's self-inflicted wounds that continue to plague us."

That's not the recipe for a fill-in quarterback to have success, particularly with an offensive line missing four of its projected five starters at the start of training camp. All-Pro guard Zack Martin exited with a concussion in the first half and will be re-evaluated in concussion protocol this week.

Elliott took the blame for the loss, saying his two early fumbles "killed our momentum."

"I'm sorry. This one's on me, and I need to be better for this team," he said.

But McCarthy says the team's most glaring issue after six games starts with him.

Ball security is the foundation of his program. Through six weeks, the Cowboys' identity has been the exact opposite.

"We've got work to do," he said, and we have to do it fast because we've got Washington coming on us quickly (this Sunday)."

Related Content

news

Eatman: Hard To Find Silver Lining After This Game

Injuries are one thing, but Nick Eatman still sees no excuses for getting dominated like that at home.
news

Dalton After First Start: "I've Got To Be Better"

In his first start for an injured Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton found himself in a situation all-too-similar to the Cowboys' first five games.
news

Dallas Defense Looking For Answers Once Again

On the heels of another woeful performance, Jaylon Smith had a blunt assessment of how the Cowboys' defense handled itself Monday night.
news

Zeke: I Need To Be Better, This One Is On Me

Ezekiel Elliott didn't shy away from criticism Monday night, as he blamed his two fumbles for putting the Cowboys in a hole against Arizona.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Dropped TD Before Halftime

Several forgotten plays affected the game, including a critical dropped touchdown that might've given the Cowboys a boost heading into the half.  
news

Updates: Zack Martin Suffers Concussion

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall on Monday Night, 38-10

With four turnovers leading to 24 Arizona points, the Cowboys are blown out on Monday Night Football, 38-10.
news

Vander Esch To Active Roster, DT Added & Dak To IR   

The Cowboys have added Leighton Vander Esch to the roster, making it likely he will play Monday night. The Cowboys made several other moves, including placing Dak Prescott on IR.
news

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Cardinals

The Cowboys and Cardinals square off Monday Night Football. Check out all options to watch and listen to the game at AT&T Stadium.
news

Lamb: Whoever Is QB, "A Spark Can Happen"

CeeDee Lamb is no stranger to playing with different quarterbacks. He shined in college with three different starters and expects big things to happen even as the Cowboys go to the backup QB.
news

Keys to Victory: Must Keep Murray In The Pocket

Keeping Kyler Murray contained and staying balanced are two of the biggest Keys to Victory. 

Advertising