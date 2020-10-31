#DALvsPHI

Dalton Ruled Out vs. Philly; 2 Veterans Activated

Oct 31, 2020 at 02:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have downgraded quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) from doubtful to out of Sunday night's game at Philadelphia.

That means rookie Ben DiNucci is set to make his first career NFL start after taking the first-team reps in practice this week while Dalton has been in concussion protocol.

With Dalton ruled out of Sunday's game, Garrett Gilbert will be DiNucci's backup against the Eagles. The Cowboys officially signed Cooper Rush to the practice squad Friday, but Rush must complete the league's COVID-19 testing protocols before joining the team.

Dalton will not travel with the team to Philly. Friday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones sounded optimistic Dalton will be able to return to action next week, however.

Also, the Cowboys activated linebacker Sean Lee and center Joe Looney from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return list. Lee (pelvis) and Looney (knee) would have been full participants in practice and would both be removed from the game status report if designations were required.

Lee has been working his way back from offseason core muscle surgery since the start of training camp.

Looney started the first four games at center before spraining his knee against the Browns. He can provide depth at center and guard even if rookie Tyler Biadasz continues starting at center Sunday.

The Cowboys also elevated cornerback Saivion Smith from the practice squad Saturday. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) has not been activated from the Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return list this week, though he has been making progress. The Cowboys started the 21-day IR practice window for Awuzie on Oct. 22.

