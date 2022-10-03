Defense's Hot Start Is The Cowboys' 'Thermostat'

"They are definitely our thermostat."

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush's poise and 95.9 passer rating has been a major factor in the Cowboys' 3-1 start and three-game win streak during quarterback Dak Prescott's three-game injury absence (thumb). But Rush pointed to the defense as the catalyst for the team's collective success.

"They're the reason we're winning," Rush said. "…As an offense, knowing that they have your back like that is huge."

Despite their strong start, the defense believes there's another level they can reach.

"I think we've really got a chance to be the best defensive team in this league," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "The way we prepare and the way we calculate, the players we have -- everyone's hungry out here, and I think that's just been the key. … That's the type of standard, and (we're) hungry. Every week we've got to (keep) getting better. Each step we've got to keep getting better."

McCarthy on Monday identified two ways the offense can continue to improve: run defense and takeaways.

The Cowboys currently rank 27th against the run, allowing 137.5 yards per game. Washington piled up 142 yards on 27 carries on Sunday in a clear effort to balance out the offense for quarterback Carson Wentz, who was sacked nine times in Week 3 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders had trouble sustaining and finishing drives, however, converting only 5 of 15 third downs. And Wentz (25-of-42, 170 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) was still sacked twice and hit 11 times.

"You look at the four games we've played in, obviously people are challenging our run defense because frankly they probably don't want to deal with our pass rush on third-and-5 or more," McCarthy said. "We've just got to really stay focused on our run defense. I think that's going to be our biggest challenge moving forward. If I was playing against our defense, that's the way I would go. The better we play on first and second down obviously is really going to play to our strength on third down."

The Cowboys did get those two takeaways against Washington -- interceptions by cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland -- which increased their season total to four, tied for the third-fewest in the league a month into the regular season.

It's still early, and Dallas did lead the league in forcing turnovers last year (34). Perhaps Sunday was a sign of things to come.