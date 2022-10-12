Micah Parsons Earns Defensive Player of the Week

The league announced the award early Wednesday morning, honoring Parsons for not only recording two sacks in the 22-10 win over the Rams, but played the entire second half with a groin injury.

Parsons is now tied for the NFL lead with six sacks and Sunday's game in Los Angeles marked his third multi-sack game of the season.

He's the first Cowboys player to win Defensive Player of the Week since he won it last year as a rookie. Parsons had four tackles for loss in a win against the Vikings. Ironically enough, that was Cooper Rush's first career start. Now, Rush is 5-0 as a starter, but just like his first win, the Cowboys' defense has led the way, just as it did on Sunday – holding the defending-champion Rams to just 10 points, and none in the second half.