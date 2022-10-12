Micah Parsons Earns Defensive Player of the Week

After the game on Sunday, Micah Parsons didn't hold back in announcing his quest to someday surpass Rams' DT Aaron Donald as the best defensive player in all of football.
For one week anyway, the NFL seems to agree, putting Parsons above all defensive players in the NFC. For the second time in his young career, Parsons has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The league announced the award early Wednesday morning, honoring Parsons for not only recording two sacks in the 22-10 win over the Rams, but played the entire second half with a groin injury.
Parsons is now tied for the NFL lead with six sacks and Sunday's game in Los Angeles marked his third multi-sack game of the season.
He's the first Cowboys player to win Defensive Player of the Week since he won it last year as a rookie. Parsons had four tackles for loss in a win against the Vikings. Ironically enough, that was Cooper Rush's first career start. Now, Rush is 5-0 as a starter, but just like his first win, the Cowboys' defense has led the way, just as it did on Sunday – holding the defending-champion Rams to just 10 points, and none in the second half.
This weekly award is the first by any Cowboys player this season. Last year, they won it five times, including three by Dak Prescott for Offensive Player of the Week and twice on defense with Parsons and Trevon Diggs (Carolina, Week 4).