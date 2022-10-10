Notes: Dak Gives Update; Tank's Touchdown; More

1 / 3

Rush Five

With Sunday's win -- his fourth straight successful start this season filling in for Dak Prescott (thumb) -- Cooper Rush joined more exclusive NFL company.

Rush is now the 14th quarterback in league history to win his first five career starts and the first since Kyle Allen (2018-19). Rush also became the fifth undrafted quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win each of his first five career starts, joining Kyle Allen, Mike Tomczak, Dieter Brock and Kurt Warner.

But Rush (10-of-16, 102 yards) continued to point praise toward his teammates, including the defense's latest dominant performance (holding a fifth straight opponent to a single touchdown).

"It's incredible to watch," Rush said. "They're able to do a lot because of how they communicate, how smart they are at all three levels. We see it in every day practice. It's tough. To get to see that on game day, what we kind of deal with (during the week), it's very fun."

-Rob Phillips (10/9/22)