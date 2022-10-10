Notes: Dak Gives Update; Tank's Touchdown; More

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – There's still no firm return date yet for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, but he continues to make progress from Sept. 12 surgery to repair a fracture in his right (throwing) thumb.
"I'm day by day. There's a lot of growth right now," Prescott said after the Cowboys' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "We're uphill, things are happening fast. I'm taking it day by day."
Time will tell if Prescott could perhaps be ready to return as early as next Sunday night's showdown against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has said Prescott will need a full week of practice before returning to the lineup.
Prescott continued the rehab process this past week with the athletic training staff, keeping up his conditioning and working to regain enough strength in his hand to resume throwing the ball normally. After Sunday's game, he told reporters he can grip the ball again. Throwing consistently will be the next step.
Backup Cooper Rush has helped the Cowboys (4-1) win four straight games since Prescott's injury. Prescott is proud of, but not surprised by, the team's resiliency over the past month.
"Ultimate respect for Cooper and always have, from his rookie year being my backup to obviously last year getting to play," Prescott said. "Proud of him."
-Rob Phillips (10/9/22)
