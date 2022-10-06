Defensive Battle? Cowboys On Par With Rams

Though in that same breath Lawrence also said they aren't playing just Donald.

But let's not forget which defense leads the league is pressures through the first four weeks of the season. Or which team has yet to allow more than 20 points in each game they have played during that span.

Oh, and is also tied for second in the league with 15 sacks. That would be Micah Parsons, Lawrence, and co. Head coach Mike McCarthy said it best early this week when he labeled the defense the "thermostat" of the team.

"Most definitely," Lawrence said when asked if he agreed with McCarthy's statement. "But also, with that thermostat comes the offense and being able to keep that energy up and play complimentary football. That's what it's really about."

Tank is right obviously. The offense has made improvements the last three weeks under Cooper Rush alongside CeeDee Lamb and the running attack. But make no mistake... the defense has been the calling card for the 'Boys.

The Cowboys will see a beat-up Rams offensive line ahead of them that allowed seven sacks to the 49ers and Week 4, the Cowboys are primed to increase their sacks totals in what might be their biggest test of the season.

The front seven and the pass rushing attack has rightfully assumed the majority of the praise thus far for the reasons mentioned above, and it hasn't just been Parsons and Lawrence. Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler have done their part, just as Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa on the interior.

However, the linebackers and the secondary have been just as impressive. Donovan Wilson leads the team in tackles with 33 and a sack to go along with that, while Malik Hooker sits in fifth on the team with 20 tackles. Now that safety group could potentially add last year's leading tackling in Jayron Kearse back into the fold in time for the Rams.