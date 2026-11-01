DeMarvion Overshown candid about loss to Cardinals: 'That simply can not happen'

"We just didn't find a way to get off the field as a defense, and gave up too many explosive plays," said Overshown. "We already know that if you give up explosive plays, teams find ways to score the ball, so we gotta be better, man. We've just gotta be better."

A lot of tough conversations await the Cowboys this week, and for the fifth time in eight games, and one of those involve the defense finally figuring out how to put together a complete game.

"To be honest, I wish I had the answer to that. I really don't know what happened in the second half. We weren't tackling great and, like I said, giving up explosives is stuff you can't do," said Overshown. "We were up 17-3, and you gotta hone in at that point. That's the time to choke them out as we want, but you can't let a NFL team play and keep close in any game.

"We already know how these games are. They're never over until the fourth quarter. It's a lesson we've got to learn, and we're tired of learning this lesson, but it was another lesson we got to learn."