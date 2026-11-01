Joey Porter Jr. limited by ankle injury

"From my point of view, (the defense's struggles were) just me not being out there with the guys," Porter said. "I want to be a leader on this team. I want to be a guy that they can lean on, so me not being out there is really frustrating for me. … I've just got to get on the field no matter what."

The Cowboys could have certainly used him, seeing as how he's been a shutdown cornerback for the team since his arrival through a trade with Pittsburgh a month ago. Heading into the Cardinals game, Porter's passer rating against was an impressive 39.6.

Unfortunately, he has also been dealing with the ankle issue since his Cowboys debut on Oct. 4 at Houston. Porter missed one game entirely and has been limited in a second. But last Monday night at the Eagles, he was able to manage the pain and play a season-high 77.3% of the defensive snaps. Not so this time around.

"(The pain) was very frustrating when I've been playing, and then today it just was not good," Porter said. "It was very frustrating to not be able to move how I want to, not be able to be out there with the guys running around. So I've just got to go back to the training room and just keep the treatment up."

For now, his ankle situation is one he and the Cowboys will have to continue monitoring with the hope that improvement will come by next Sunday. The same can perhaps be said for the defense as a whole.