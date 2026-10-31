Just 8: Best mid-round QBs in last 10 years

When Dak Prescott squares off against Jacoby Brissett on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, it'll be a matchup between two players from the same draft class a decade ago.
But not only did Brissett get picked a round ahead of Dak back in 2016, but over the last 10 seasons, these two players have been among the best quarterbacks drafted in the middle rounds. Sure the first-rounders are expected to have these kind of careers and the ones picks near the bottom of the draft, are lucky to even make it a year or two.
But these mid-round (3rd-5th rounds) players usually have some time to develop, but still have an uphill climb to have a long career, much less a great one. So here are the Top 8 quarterbacks drafted in the middle rounds over the last 10 years.