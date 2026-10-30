Here We Goooo: 3 things the Cowboys must do to beat the Cardinals

In order to be able to get the ball to Lamb and Pickens, the Cowboys are going to need to do a better job of handling the disguised pressure looks that gave them some trouble against the Buccaneers and Packers. Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis worked under Jonathan Gannon, the now Packers DC and former Cardinals HC, and uses a lot of similar packages that the Cowboys saw back in Week 7.

Hearing from Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer this week, the Cowboys are confident that they've made the proper adjustments to be able to handle the pressure that Arizona will look to bring. Keep an eye on Budda Baker throughout the day, who as shown in the clip above, can line up anywhere on the line and bring the heat. He's incredibly versatile, and can handle everything the Cardinals put on his plate.