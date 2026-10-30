Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Cardinals

FRISCO, Texas — Sooner or later, the dam has to break. The Dallas Cowboys are working toward finally shattering the wall that's kept them winless at AT&T Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals, and 1-8 against them since 2011.
To break through will require high energy, a fast start, consistent play through four quarters and a mindset that, as CeeDee Lamb put it, treats the Cardinals "like a Super Bowl team" — as every team should be approached.
The offense came alive in their win against the Eagles last week, in large part thanks to the commitment to run the ball, and the defense is getting healthier by the week; and better, bit by bit.
Can the Cowboys finally break the curse? Here are the DallasCowboys.com staff's predictions for Monday night:
Josh: This isn't a trap game. I mean, which team is trapping who? Both teams are below .500. But with the talent across the board for the Cowboys, this should be an easy 'dub (hence the trap). But the Cardinals have had the Cowboys' number for ten-plus years now. You've heard it all week, 9 out of 10 games won since 2008 and 4-0.... UNDEFEATED... at AT&T Stadium. There's no time quite like Halloween to be lifting curses. Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams have to love how their offense rose from the dead last week and unearthed 200+ yards on the ground against Philadelphia. And in spooky season, you actually can expect lightning to strike twice. Javonte Williams puts in another 100+ yard day on the ground, leading the Cowboys to a convincing win. That's if the chips fall correctly and the Cards are in your favor. Are we coming up diamonds... or trash? Cowboys 35, Cardinals 17.
Patrik: I'm not just a little stitious, I'm superstitious. So the fact the Cowboys finally won a game in convincing fashion, against the Eagles, in a matchup wherein I picked the opponent for the first time all season (because tough love is required at times, so show me you're who I know you can be) ... well ... now I'm stuck. Lol. I believe the Cowboys are awake now offensively, thanks to recommitting to the run, and I think the defense is getting better, and healthier, by the week. My main concerns are Jeremiyah Love and Trey McBride, but not so much Jacoby Brissett breaking contain with DeMarvion Overshown on the field (he missed last year's matchup with injury). Love and McBride will make a play or two, but the Cowboys defense has held the last three opponents to roughly 23 points per game. Budda Baker will get his, but if (if if if ) the Cowboys offense doesn't go back to sleep, he won't be able to save Arizona by himself. So, yeah, I believe the Cowboys finally break the curse on Sunday. But since I'm superstitious, I have to keep wearing the same unwashed socks every week, so to speak, until further notice (athletes know what I mean). 3-2, The Other Team
Nick: I'm ready for this game to be over. Usually, you can find an answer or reason to just about any question. But the one that keeps lingering all week – Why can't the Cowboys beat the Cardinals? – I just don't have a great answer for it. It's not that Arizona has just been a better team, they've just been better that day, consistently. Maybe Dallas always finds a way to overlook them. Maybe it's just a bad matchup, which is a weird reasoning since the coaches, quarterbacks, personnel have changed many times.
Maybe it's just one of those weird things like the Cowboys had won about 10 straight games in Week 10 for about a decade. No rhyme or reason for it, it's just the way it is. Well, who knows exactly but I do know this – nobody is sleeping on the Cardinals this week. Not even the players. If Arizona wins this game, it'll be because they're just the better team that out-played them, out-schemed theme and out-coached them. I just don't see it happening. I think the Cardinals are giving up too many points and with that, Dallas will out-score them. I've got the Cowboys figuring it out – just barely. I'll take the Cowboys winning, 33-30 in overtime.
Tommy: I know it may not look like it on paper, but this is a tough matchup for the Cowboys. The Cardinals throw the ball a ton on offense, but are still among the top times in time of possession in the NFL. Plus, they're getting their star running back in Jeremiyah Love back, who has the ability to crack a big play at any time. Don't overlook how talented Trey McBride is. The Cowboys need to have a sound plan for who, and how, they'll cover him. They'll need to set the edge on defense in order to contain Love and not let Arizona have success on outside carries like they have at times this season. Offensively, the Cowboys *should* have no problem moving down the field and scoring against a defense that's been alright, but not great this season and is banged up. However, the Cardinals bring a lot of disguised pressure looks that gave Dallas some trouble earlier this season. The games between these two teams are always weird, and I think we get another weird game here that ultimately sees the visiting team as victors again. Cardinals, 31-28.