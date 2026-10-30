Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Cardinals

Patrik: I'm not just a little stitious, I'm superstitious. So the fact the Cowboys finally won a game in convincing fashion, against the Eagles, in a matchup wherein I picked the opponent for the first time all season (because tough love is required at times, so show me you're who I know you can be) ... well ... now I'm stuck. Lol. I believe the Cowboys are awake now offensively, thanks to recommitting to the run, and I think the defense is getting better, and healthier, by the week. My main concerns are Jeremiyah Love and Trey McBride, but not so much Jacoby Brissett breaking contain with DeMarvion Overshown on the field (he missed last year's matchup with injury). Love and McBride will make a play or two, but the Cowboys defense has held the last three opponents to roughly 23 points per game. Budda Baker will get his, but if (if if if ) the Cowboys offense doesn't go back to sleep, he won't be able to save Arizona by himself. So, yeah, I believe the Cowboys finally break the curse on Sunday. But since I'm superstitious, I have to keep wearing the same unwashed socks every week, so to speak, until further notice (athletes know what I mean). 3-2, The Other Team