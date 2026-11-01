Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Cardinals

ARLINGTON, Texas — This year, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping for treats and not tricks when the Arizona Cardinals fly into town.
It is no secret that the Cardinals have had the Cowboys number for a long time now, and have defeated Dallas at AT&T Stadium in literally every single matchup, including the humbling 2025 matchup.
But, this time around, the Cowboys understand the assignment: to "treat the Cardinals like they're a Super Bowl team" and to match or exceed their energy, effort and physicality for four full quarters.
Follow the Cowboys highlights below to see what that looks like as they try to end the curse!
First Quarter
Shemar James ... yessir ... grown man hit that forces 3rd-and-long, but NZI makes it 3rd-and-2.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
Big Q and Agent 0 meet at the RB and REALLY good open field tackle by Malik Hooker on Trey McBride (a YAC monster).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
3rd-and-3: Cardinals narrowly get the conversion but PJ Locke is BACK. ... whew lawd.
DARON.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
NOW THAT'S HOW YOU COVER AN INSIDE SLANT.
CALEB DOWNS WITH THE MONSTER RUN STOP ON 4TH-AND-INCHES AT THE GOAL LINE— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
MWAAHAHAHAHAHAHA
On fourth and goal from the one, Caleb Downs meets Jeremiyah Love in the hole and keeps him out of the end zone to force a turnover on downs.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 1, 2026
the best possible outcome for the #Cowboys:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
Dak/Dallas gets shorted on third down and stuffed on fourth down on DAL side of the field, but the defense overcomes an early offsides penalty to stand tall on fourth down at the goal line to keep Cardinals with zero points.
honors…
SACKKKKK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
THAT'S JAMES HOUSTON!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pMav6iJC2o
INTERCEPTION!!!!— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
SHEMAR 'GIMME THAT DAMN BALL' JAMES!!!!!!
RAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
James Houston gets a sack on Jacoby Brissett, and on the next play, the ball goes off the hands of Elijah Higgins and Shemar James picks it off. James ran it all the way back to the Arizona five-yard line.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 1, 2026
first three series by the #Cowboys defense:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
punt
4th-and-inches stop at the goal line
sack + interception pic.twitter.com/EOvvMu1C6I
PHEW— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
catch, fumble, recovered in the EZ by James Mitchell for his first NFL touchdown.
i'll take it, man. lol .... wow. #Cowboys
Javonte Williams fumbles near the goal line, and in a scramble for the ball in the end zone, TE James Mitchell, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game, falls on it for the touchdown. Cowboys lead 7-0 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 1, 2026
PJ Locke is not messing around with those hits and run fits.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
i sense an entirely different level of physicality from this #Cowboys defense today and it's in no small part due to who is getting healthy.
end Q1:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
7-0, #Cowboys lead Cardinals
DAL defense: punt, 4th-and-goal stop, INT
DAL's offense owe the defense and the football gods an offering, and need to find their groove in Q2.
SACKKKKKK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
BIGGGGG QQQQQQQQQ DO YA DANNNCCEEEE pic.twitter.com/Gb8wscknqQ
Second Quarter
Caleb Downs is having a strong start to this game. Has made multiple good run tackles early.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 1, 2026
Quinnen Williams gets his fourth sack of the year on third down to force Arizona to punt.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 1, 2026
Quinnen Williams now has four sacks in his last five games for the #Cowboys — also one per game in his last three.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
yeah, i'm thinking he's back.
the #Cowboys get their first third-down conversion of the game: Javonte Williams bulls forward through arm traffic.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
move the chains.
Dak with the flick of the damn wrist to CeeDee.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
that was delightful.
27 yahhhdddddd move emmmmm
CEEDEE TIPTOEING IN HIS JORDANS FOR THE FIRST DOWNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/85GrSqurby— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
Dak Prescott's throw to Ryan Flournoy over the middle is behind him, but Flournoy makes a great one-handed catch and gets into the end zone for the touchdown. Cowboys grow the lead to 14-0 with 5:16 left in the second quarter.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 1, 2026
go back and look at Dak on that play.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
great coverage by the Cardinals so he's about to take off but the lane instantly closes so he slams on brakes but has the frame of mind to keep his eyes on the hole as Flournoy breaks in at the perfect time to help his QB.
glorious. https://t.co/E6G38ctGy1
far and away the best offensive drive of the day by the #Cowboys offense so far — three third-down conversions that include an effort play by CeeDee Lamb on 3rd-and-mid (5 yards to line to gain).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
marched down the field on 12 plays and capped it with a TD.
that's how you DRIVE. pic.twitter.com/ygp4U7nugy
i keep saying his name but idk if y'all hear me yet:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
Elijah Garcia impacts multiple plays every single week, and he's doing it again today against the Cardinals. #Cowboys https://t.co/WIf9U3BV1F
#Cowboys get off the field on third down and force the Cardinals to settle for a field goal.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
1:13 remains in first half and the #Cowboys get the ball to begin the second half.
14-3, Dallas leads The Curse
DEMARVION OVERSHOWN— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
FUMBLLLLEEEE #COWBOYS BALLLLLLLLLLLLLL
DeMarvion Overshown lays a huge hit on Bam Knight and forces a fumble that's recovered by LT Overton. Second turnover of the night for the Cowboys defense. Knight is still down on the field. It was a big hit.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 1, 2026
i really hope Knight is ok.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
also true: that is absolutely a legal, football hit by DeMarvion Overshown.
update: Knight is up, no cart, and being helped off the field. #Cowboys #Cardinals https://t.co/GcEs8q9AMh
DeMarvion Overshown's first six quarters back from injury:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026
INT
FF
2 PBUs
2 TFLs
Agent 0 is an absolute difference maker and simply needs to stay healthy. #mygoodness #Cowboys