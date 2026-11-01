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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Cardinals

Nov 01, 2026 at 12:21 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

11_01_ Starlights

ARLINGTON, Texas — This year, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping for treats and not tricks when the Arizona Cardinals fly into town.

It is no secret that the Cardinals have had the Cowboys number for a long time now, and have defeated Dallas at AT&T Stadium in literally every single matchup, including the humbling 2025 matchup.

But, this time around, the Cowboys understand the assignment: to "treat the Cardinals like they're a Super Bowl team" and to match or exceed their energy, effort and physicality for four full quarters.

Follow the Cowboys highlights below to see what that looks like as they try to end the curse!

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

For more #PHIvsDAL updates, stats, & galleries check out Game Center

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