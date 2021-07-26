Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Diggs Determined To Raise Interception Total

Jul 26, 2021 at 01:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Diggs-Determined-To-Raise-Interception-Total-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – Trevon Diggs counted them up after the season.

Not the number of plays he made as a rookie. All the plays he missed.

"I got my hands on 14 balls. I ended up with not 14 interceptions. So that's a problem," the second-year cornerback said.

Diggs' first year was hardly disappointing. He became the only rookie defender in Cowboys history to lead the team in pass breakups (15) and interceptions (3) outright. The Cowboys didn't track pass breakups before 1984, but it's still impressive that he ranked first in both categories despite missing four games with a foot injury.

Diggs also had the highest Pro Football Focus grade among Cowboys cornerbacks in the regular rotation (62.7).

There were growing pains, too. Opponents targeted him 76 times, second most on the team. He gave up some big plays. He had the temporary stint on injured reserve.

But the Cowboys were impressed by Diggs' competitive spirit and toughness, as well as his ball skills.

"Every play is all out. He just brings an intensity to it," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's so instinctive. His ball skills are unique. When the ball's in the air, he's like another receiver out there."

Diggs, a second-round draft pick in 2020, once again projects as a starter at cornerback. His one-on-one matchups with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the first-round pick in last year's class, have been must-see here in Oxnard.

"We're going to compete always," Lamb said. "We came in together. We hold each other to a high standard."

They're keeping a tally of big plays against each other. Lamb had a one-handed catch on Diggs in Saturday's practice. Diggs responded with a pass breakup on another rep, same route.

"It's tied up. It's 1-1," he said."He (CeeDee) is a heck of a player. He pushes me. I need that."

Diggs dug into the film this offseason, trying to gain a better understanding of opposing offenses and their tendencies. He also went over all those missed takeaways.

"I dropped a lot of them. If I could get my hands on it, I could catch it, I feel like," he said. "I feel like all of them were interception opportunities. 

"Any time I touch the ball I want an interception. Coming out here, just practicing it, and just keep going."

Related Content

news

Scout's Take: Tapping Into Versatility Of These LBs

Here are some key talking points that came up from practice, including the emphasis on getting the ball out.
news

Battlegrounds: Backup WRs Starting To Emerge

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
news

Cowboys Sign Former Jets Cornerback

The Cowboys signed free agent cornerback Kyron Brown to the 90-man training camp roster on Sunday.
news

With "Best Practice," Dak Among Jerry's Standouts

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott had his best practice since he's been with the team. But he mentioned a few other players that have caught his eye.
news

Jerry Jones Updates Health Of Cooper, Lawrence

The Cowboys might be waiting on a pair of their star players until the team gets back to Texas.
news

Connor Williams Getting Work As No. 2 Center

There have been plenty of questions about where the Cowboys might find depth at the center position. They seem to have found an answer by cross-training Connor Williams.
news

Practice Points: Another Big Day For Veteran TE

Score another solid practice for the offense, as several wide receivers had great days, but none bigger than a veteran tight end. That's one of 10 practice points Sunday from Oxnard.
news

How Is CeeDee Seeing Better, Playing Faster?

It's not just playing outside as well as in the slot. CeeDee Lamb says he's seeing the Cowboys' offense more clearly as he heads into his second season.
news

Jaylon Smith: Jordan, LeBron Were Criticized, Too 

Criticism comes with the territory especially when a team struggles on one side of the ball. Jaylon Smith reminded the media that even great spots aren't above being criticized. 
news

Practice Points: Backup WRs Shine; QB Setback?

The first Saturday practice of camp had a big turnout and they were entertained by the offense, particularly a group of backup WRs that made plenty of plays.
news

Coordinators Provide Analysis On All Three Units 

All three coordinators – Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn and John Fassel gave some insights on their perspective units heading into the first weekend of camp. 
Advertising