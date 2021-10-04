Diggs Not Satisfied With 5 Picks: "I Need More"

"Player of the Month, working on second month of the season," McCarthy said. "He's playing with phenomenal confidence. Took a big responsibility today working on their top receiver. He delivered with two huge plays there in the second half. He's playing at a very high level right now. It's awesome."

Indeed, Diggs traveled with Carolina receiver DJ Moore in the first three quarters. It's the third time in four games he's matched up exclusively with an opposing top receiver, previously facing three-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans and four-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. Sunday, Moore had eight catches for 113 yards and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Diggs on the sideline.

Diggs credited the Cowboys' pass rush for making his two interceptions possible. He got the first one in zone coverage, picking off Sam Darnold in the middle of the field after the Carolina quarterback forced a throw under heavy pressure.

A few minutes later, Diggs jumped a stop route by Moore and dove for the interception, showing off his college receiver experience.

"Honestly, that's Diggs," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Some of these interceptions he's getting, I learned long ago in the spring not to try him on those routes and those plays. When he gets interceptions I almost laugh. … I go back to last year in training camp when he picked me off in back-to-back two-minute drills. I knew then that certain routes and certain concepts that you have to know where he is, and you've got to know his position."

Diggs is emerging as a shutdown corner in his second season, but he doesn't want quarterbacks to stop throwing his way.

"I need more," he said.