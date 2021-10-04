Further Review: Sacks, Turnovers & The Victory

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
Every Monday this season Under Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- Isaiah Stanback came on the Mike McCarthy Show before Sunday's game to point out in the film that the Panthers' defensive backs were committed to man-to-man defense. How did that work out for them against the Cowboys? [Go back and watch the Mike McCarthy Show to hear Stanback explain why the Cowboys' offense was ready]
- You could have known what was going to happen on Sunday if you had just listened to Nick Eatman. "I'm betting on Kellen Moore to figure it out again and this defense will get a few more turnovers in what will be a game that proves to be more one-sided than the final score," Eatman wrote [Read all of the game predictions from the DallasCowboys.com staff]
- Pregame Live wondered whether Randy Gregory could be the guy to slow down the then 3-0 Panthers? He certainly did his part [Watch all of Pregame Live to see what else they got right about the big matchup]
- Does it seem like the crowds have been crazy for the Cowboys' first two home games? [Watch the Cowboys vs Panthers hype video and you'll see why]
Game Time:
- Ezekiel Elliott was every bit the dominant running back fans remembered from a few years ago on Sunday [Watch him hammer in the game's first touchdown]
- By the halftime Randy Gregory already had two sacks [Watch Gregory take down Sam Darnold with ease]
- Dak Prescott could not have been more in control of Sunday's game, but he had no shortage of highlight plays as well [Watch Dak's best plays from the Cowboys' victory over the Panthers]
- Immediately after the game Kyle Youmans and Nate Newton had instant reaction on the Cowboys dismantling a potential playoff contender [Watch Cowboys Game Night break down how Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to victory]
What now?
- Did you miss the game? Kurt Daniels can tell you exactly what happened, how it happened, and what it looks like when the Cowboys' offense faces the league's best defense [Read Kurt Daniels' Game Recap]
- The Cowboys' offensive line has already faced adversity this season, but they've still paved the way for the offense [Watch Zack Martin explain after the game how the O-line is dominating]
- Even with Zeke dominating Tony Pollard was still a playmaker, especially with one play to seal the game [Watch Pollard talk about the option from Zeke to seal the game in the fourth quarter]
- Trevon Diggs keeps outdoing himself, and this week was his masterpiece [Watch Diggs talk about his two-interception day]
- Things could have taken a shaky turn early for the Cowboys' offense. "Dak Prescott took a very low shotgun snap and fumbled it on the carpet before he quickly picked it up and then got his composure in time to run towards the left sideline," Nick Eatman writes. "Prescott went for 15 yards to keep the momentum rolling." [Let Eatman tell you about the other four crucial plays that you might have forgotten about]