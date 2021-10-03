Zeke Turns In A Vintage Showing In Dominant Day

With all due respect to Tony Pollard and his 67 yards on 10 carries this week, Elliott was the centerpiece against Carolina. It was obvious from the second possession of the game, when he touched the ball five times for 35 yards – highlighted by a 19-yard romp to start things off – and finished by scoring the game's opening touchdown.

That drive alone saw the Cowboys run for 67 yards on a Panthers defense that had only allowed 135 total rushing yards to this point in the young season.

"They're a good defense, they bring a lot of different fronts to the table," Elliott said. "They run a lot of different things, so they're going to change it up on you. So it's kind of hard to get a bead on what they're going to do. But they hadn't seen an offense like us this year."

All the usual hallmarks were there. Elliott spent most of his afternoon pinballing off tacklers, contorting his body and gaining extra yardage with each hit he took.

"I mean, you feel them, but they've got to feel me, too," he joked.

Most importantly was the game-breaking speed that fans and media have long lamented had gone missing from his game. Elliott juiced his yards per carry in a big way midway through the third quarter, when he burst through a hole off right guard and romped 47 yards down to the Carolina 6-yard line.

It was Elliott's longest run since his rookie season, when he electrified crowds at AT&T Stadium with runs of 55 yards against Detroit and 60 yards against Cincinnati. And even though the Cowboys scored on the next play, Elliott confided to Dak Prescott that he could've gotten it a step farther.

"I'm like '100%, you could've ran by that guy,'" Prescott said. "Don't think you can't. You've got the speed, you put in the work for it."

At the rate things are going, Elliott will have other opportunities to show that. With Pollard's continued success behind him, Elliott has only taken 64 of 124 carries to this point in the season – just 52% of the workload.

Elliott said he can already feel that difference, and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said it's something he plans to keep in mind as the season moves along.

"You think about those things, and I think the best thing that we do have going is Zeke doesn't have to go out and carry it 30 times every week or 25 times a week," he said.