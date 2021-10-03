Dallas Pass Rush Keeps Showing Off Its Depth

"We moved guys around a lot," Parsons said. "I don't think they were used to seeing certain guys in certain situations which means we were able to draw attention other places and other guys came free."

That much is true. In addition to Parsons, Quinn dialed up pressure from Tarell Basham, who notched his first sack of the season. Perhaps most impressive was the performance of two rookies – Osa Odighizuwa, who continued his hot run of form, and Chauncey Golston, who tallied five tackles and a half-sack in just the second game of his NFL career.

"It's really refreshing to see those guys come in here and make the impact they made, pick up the play book and the speed of game as fast as they have," Gregory said. "It says a lot about our front office and our coaches in the way they can develop young guys."

Much like his players, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was quick to praise Quinn for his efforts to get everyone on the same page.

I think our teaching environment is vastly improved form last year. That was definitely a huge emphasis for us and I think you're seeing the benefits of it.

It might not always be this pretty. There will be better offensive lines on the horizon, and the Cowboys only had four team sacks coming into this game – so they more than doubled their total against the Panthers.

Still, it's fun to see how they're thinking outside the box to address their issues. And it's encouraging to think that help is on the way. Anae figures to return from the COVID list sooner rather than later, and Armstrong is on the mend from an ankle sprain. It's still a ways off, but Lawrence is expected back at some point this season.