Game Notes: Dak’s Balance, New Fullback & More

ARLINGTON, Texas —Sort of an incongruous stat line for Dak Prescott Sunday against Carolina: He tied a personal-best with four touchdown passes for just the fifth time in his career, but only needed 188 yards to do it.
That's because the Cowboys dominated in the run game, piling up the highest rushing total since 2019 (245 yards).
"I didn't realize I didn't even break 200," Prescott said. "But that's kind of the strength of this offense, getting the ball in these guys' hands and you see what they can do afterwards. … That's what you're looking for when you want to be the best offense, when you want to be balanced, is you're going to do whatever it takes to win."
Prescott also finished the game without an interception, giving him a 130.3 passer rating Sunday.
-Rob Phillips (10/3)
The game-day notebook ranges from Dak leading a balanced attack to an interesting day for the Cowboys tight ends.