Game Notes: Dak’s Balance, New Fullback & More

Walking The Tight-Rope

The Cowboys top two tight ends were heavily involved on Sunday, including an interesting day for Dalton Schultz.

On one drive in the second quarter, Schultz had two fumbles that were both overturned or not called by the officials, keeping the Cowboys in possession.

"One of them, I knew I was down. The second one, I don't know if I was down," Schultz said. 'They stopped the forward progress."

The Cowboys eventually scored – on a touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin, who credited receiver Noah Brown for clearing out the defense.

"Noah did a great job of taking the inside and making my man, defender, make a decision," Jarwin explained. 'He jumped outside and just the perfect look. We put a lot of time in that play, and to see it work out was exciting. It was exciting to get back in the end zone."

Schultz also scored a touchdown later in the third quarter on what he said was the "same exact" play they ran for a score last week against the Eagles.

Schultz had a team-high six catches for 58 yards and the score while Jarwin's only catch was an 18-yard touchdown.

Nick Eatman (10/3)