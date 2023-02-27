Draft Show: 12 NFL Combine Names to Watch

INDIANAPOLIS - As the February calendar gets ready to turn to March, all eyes now turn to Indy. The long list of NFL executives, prospects, scouts, medical staffs, and media have touched down in Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Each year, the combine marks the biggest informational gathering on the league calendar surrounding the prospect workouts for the draft class. This year is no different. That information appears to be at a premium around Dallas Cowboys this season because of the potential roster turnover and apparent draft needs on both sides of the ball.

With so much anticipation surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft, this year's workouts may provide more clarity than normal on what prospects will be on the draft board come April.

Here are 12 names and storylines to watch when the combine gets underway this week in Indy:

Bijan Robinson (RB – Texas): There may not be a more complete running back in the draft class than Robinson. He is anticipated to participate in all the on-field drills this week, which could turn some heads for teams in need of an offensive weapon.

Jalin Hyatt (WR - Tennessee): With wide receiver being a top need for Dallas, all eyes should be on the entire position group. Hyatt could be a day two option for teams that missed on the top prospects, but his could sway

Tre Tucker (WR – Cincinnati): Another mid-round option at wide receiver that may scorch the fastest 40-yard-dash of the combine. He's predicted be the only prospect to run below 4.30 seconds.

O'Cyrus Torrence (OL – Florida): There is some concern over the testing potential for Torrence who has already been tabbed as a potential Dallas first round pick. He weighed in at 337-pounds during the Senior Bowl in Mobile, which is down from his playing weight. He could really silence the doubters with a good week and good measurements. Any other result could be detrimental to his draft stock.

Tyree Wilson (Edge - Texas Tech): As far as athleticism goes, Wilson has it in bunches. Domination is clear on film, and his numbers should shine in the on-field workouts. It's unknown just how involved he'll be during the drills, but if he is, he'll steal the show.

Will Anderson (Edge - Alabama): From the beginning of the 2021 college football season, Anderson has been tabbed as a top prospect in the class. His performance in Indianapolis could determine just how quickly he's taken on night one over a few other edge rushers.

Calijah Kancey (IDL - Pitt): Smaller in stature, high in potential. Kancey could win the combine before stepping on the field by getting decent numbers from his measurements.

Trenton Simpson (LB - Clemson): It doesn't take long to see the athletic explosion on film for one of the nation's top linebackers last season. It's anticipated that he may jump of the page with his testing numbers.

Lukas Van Ness (LB - Iowa): While he doesn't appear to jump off the page athletically on film, he has some positive buzz around his test potential.

Christian Gonzalez (CB - Oregon): It's beginning to appear that the nearby native of The Colony, Texas will be the first corner taken in the draft. A good with in Indianapolis would solidify the traits seen on film.

Tre Dean (DB - Florida): Thought to be a quick riser in the draft process because of his smooth hips and agility. His change of direction skills may be the best in the group.

Thought to be a quick riser in the draft process because of his smooth hips and agility. His change of direction skills may be the best in the group. Kylee Ringo (CB - Georgia): While there was early buzz around one of the best corners in the SEC, the last few weeks he's seen his draft stock drop. Could he steady the ship with a good week?