Elliott Plans To Play Through Calf Injury

"I'm sure it's going to be sore during the game, but it's Week 13, everyone's going to be sore," Elliott said. "I don't think it will limit me much at all. It might be a little tender."

Elliott managed 77 yards on 18 carries against the Ravens. His best efforts couldn't seem to counter the way Baltimore's rush defense mostly dominated the Cowboys' beleaguered offensive line. Tony Pollard carried the ball eight times for 22 yards.

Elliott's production this season has been disappointing, but his presence on the field has been one of the very few constants in the Cowboys' offense all year. He explained Thursday that as long as the playoffs are a possibility, it would take a lot to get him out of the lineup.

"Just because we're not out of it," Elliott said about playing through pain. "We're not out of it at all. Look at what this team has gone through this season, losing so many key players. And just for my brothers. That's why I go out there and play, for my brothers and my teammates."