Training Camp | 2022

ESPN's First Take Headed To Frisco For Kickoff Event

Aug 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM
FRISCO, Texas - ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has never been bashful when it comes to his opinions on the Cowboys. And now, he's going to be get to share them just outside the team's headquarters.

On Thursday, ESPN announced that its signature morning debate show First Take – featuring Smith and host Molly Qerim – will travel to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco prior to the team's first annual Season Kickoff event.

The inaugural event is an opportunity for Cowboys fans to see the entire 2022 roster, and roster hopefuls, with their arrival down the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza following First Take's live show from 9-11 a.m. (CDT).

Smith and Qerim will be live from the First Take set also in the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star and will welcome a full lineup of special guest including Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones. Both will go against Smith in a variety of Cowboys-focused topics as the team prepares for the season.

The special show will also feature an appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, drumline and mascot, Rowdy and a live audience with questions to Stephen A. from team superfans, but Smith is ready for the challenge.

"Howdy! How do you do! Normally, I wouldn't think of coming to Dallas this time of year. It's probably too damn hot – and the Cowboys don't lose games that matter in August," said Smith. "However, my presence has been requested, so who am I to deny the people of what they want. I have just one favor to ask: can all those folks who were crying on national television when last seen please show up? Haaaaaaaaaaa! See ya on Aug. 25th."

Qerim added, "Stephen A., Michael Irvin and Jerry Jones surrounded by Cowboys superfans from The Star? Clearly this is going to be a show for the books! First Take is at its very best on the road with the energy of a live audience and I can't wait for this one."

Jones added, "I'm sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality. We can't wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season…Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while."

Doors open to fans at 7:30 a.m. CT. The security gate entrance is located at the south end of the Tostitos Championship Plaza.

First Take's road trip to Texas is the start of an exciting lineup of on-site shows planned over the next few months for the debate show. Each edition will be led by Smith and Qerim and welcome special guests, live audiences, fan interaction and much more. The complete schedule will be announced soon.

