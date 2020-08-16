Everson Griffen Officially Signed; Jelks Waived

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys have officially signed veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to the 80-man training camp roster after creating an open spot by waiving first-year defensive end Jalen Jelks.

Griffen agreed to terms on a one-year deal last week and must go through league-required COVID-19 testing protocols before he can join the team for meetings and practice. He will wear No. 96.

The 10-year veteran and former four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings was considered one of the best free agent pass rushers available. He had eight sacks for Minnesota last year.