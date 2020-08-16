Everson Griffen Officially Signed; Jelks Waived

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys have officially signed veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to the 80-man training camp roster after creating an open spot by waiving first-year defensive end Jalen Jelks.
Griffen agreed to terms on a one-year deal last week and must go through league-required COVID-19 testing protocols before he can join the team for meetings and practice. He will wear No. 96.
The 10-year veteran and former four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings was considered one of the best free agent pass rushers available. He had eight sacks for Minnesota last year.
Jelks was drafted by Dallas in the seventh-round last year but spent his rookie season on injured reserve.