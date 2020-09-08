"Everything Is On Go" For Xavier Woods

"We obviously had a little setback there in our plans with Clinton-Dix, but I think that certainly he's a player that is certainly an NFL-caliber football player," Jones said.

As always, that topic of conversation raised questions about Earl Thomas. The veteran Pro Bowler has been available for the better part of the month, and the Cowboys have obviously been linked to him for the better part of three years.

Regardless of the supposed link, the Cowboys seem to have made their lack of interest clear with their lack of action. When asked about Thomas on Tuesday, Jones answered the question by instead talking about the acquisition of Brandon Carr.

"I think one of the most fortuitous and one of the most positive things that has happened to us is the availability of Carr," he said. "We've always known Carr to be an outstanding player, and he's fresh off a season that he played very well."

New NFL rules allowed the Cowboys to sign Carr to their practice squad, despite the longtime veteran boasting 192 starts to his name. Obviously, Carr has been an NFL corner for many years, including for five years with the Cowboys. But he spent the second half of last season at safety for Baltimore.

It's obvious that flexibility was a big part of the reason the Cowboys signed him.

"We know him well, and he's outstanding – outstanding as a teammate, a person, a big corner and as well as he might be a big safety," Jones said.

Carr wasn't with a team during training camp, so it doesn't seem likely he'll be available in Los Angeles this weekend. But over the long haul, it sounds like the Cowboys are happy with the way they've addressed the position.