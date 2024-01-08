Fans asked to 'White Out' AT&T Stadium on Sunday

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2023 NFL Playoffs at AT&T Stadium Sunday, January 14th in an NFC Wild Card Game against the Green Bay Packers at 3:30 PM CT on FOX. Limited tickets will be available on Tuesday, January 9 at 10AM CT. Please visit www.DallasCowboys.com/Playoffs for more information.

Fans are being asked to wear white to AT&T Stadium. Additionally, the Cowboys will issue white "rally towels" presented by Bank of America to fans attending the NFC Wild Card game.

Beginning Tuesday, January 9, Dallas Cowboys Official "Seize Everything" playoff t-shirts will be available for purchase in advance and on game day. Fans can visit their local Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop or find merchandise online at shop.dallascowboys.com

Sunday's Game Timeline

AT&T Stadium Parking lots open 10:00 AM CT

AT&T East Plaza and Miller Lite®House Open 11:00 AM CT

AT&T Stadium Entrances Open 1:00 PM CT

This will be the Cowboys' first home playoff game since the 2021 season when they played San Francisco in the Wild Card round.

It'll be the first trip for the Packers to play Dallas in the postseason since the 2016 NFC Divisional round, when Green Bay was head coached by Mike McCarthy.