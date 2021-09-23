For Lamb & Diggs, College Connections Aplenty

"We just competed every day," Diggs said Thursday. "I ain't going to say I won all the time. He got me sometimes. I got him sometimes."

Diggs and Smith were in school together from 2017-19, going through those battles on a daily basis for teams that played for two national championships and won one. And while Smith didn't blossom into an 1,856-yard phenom until Diggs had left for the league, he knew exactly the quality of the guy he was going against.

"It's going to be a real competitive matchup," Diggs said.

As the first-round pick and Heisman winner, the spotlight is going to be on Smith all year – especially since Dallas enabled the Eagles to draft him by trading back from No. 10 to No. 12 in this year's NFL draft.

Diggs is making a case for the spotlight, himself. Through two weeks, he has two interceptions to go with seven tackles and three breakups. Having followed Mike Evans and Keenan Allen in those two games, he said he'd like to continue working against the opponent's No. 1 options, because he sees himself as a No. 1 cornerback.

"I feel like I can be one of the best corners, so I have to prepare that way, work that way on and off the field, so it's doing all the things that lead up to that," he said.

Smith's play will at least partly be determined by another Alabama connection. Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for the final year of his college career, so he technically doesn't count toward the Tide's NFL total – but trust that Diggs is plenty familiar with his fellow former teammate.

"I've seen him grow as a player, got smarter," Diggs said. "He's a hard worker. I don't expect nothing less from him. He works super hard, super intelligent. I don't expect nothing less, I expect him to get better."