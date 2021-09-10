#DALvsTB

Game Notes: Zeke's Work, CeeDee's Drops & More

Sep 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Zeke Does The Dirty Work

Calling Thursday's game pass-heavy is an understatement.

Dak Prescott and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady combined for 108 attempts while Ezekiel Elliott and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette had only 20 combined carries. But while Elliott's stat line was relatively quiet (11 carries for 33 yards), the Cowboys starter found other ways to contribute, particularly in pass protection against the Bucs' talented pass rush.

"Those guys gave us a bunch of different looks," Prescott said. "Being on the same page, helping me communicate with the offensive line, making sure we're on the same page of how we're going to protect it. And getting dirty – making a lot of blocks that he had to because they were bringing that many people that he had to step in and make a block, him and Tony (Pollard)."

Said Elliott: "The game goes however it goes. I'm out there to play and do my best every play."

— Rob Phillips (9/10)

