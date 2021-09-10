Game Notes: Zeke’s Work, CeeDee’s Drops & More

1 / 6

Untouchable GOAT?

There's a reason they call Tom Brady the "G.O.A.T" and the Cowboys have found this out too many times.

Six to be exact.

Sure, Thursday's game was the closest the Cowboys have ever gotten to actually beating Brady. But once again, he prevailed in the end, improving his record against Dallas to 6-0. The first five meetings occurred with the Patriots, who beat the Cowboys in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 with Brady as the starter.

The Cowboys did intercept Brady twice and forced two more turnovers. But even against the seven-time Super Bowl winner, the four turnovers weren't enough.

"You would think (it would be enough)," Randy Gregory said. "But that's why they call him the GOAT. He makes stuff happen."

— Nick Eatman (9/10)