Were Takeaways A Silver Lining For Defense?

Again, it feels disingenuous to get too excited. The Cowboys forcing four takeaways and still allow the opposition to score 30-plus points – not to mention win the game – leaves plenty of room for improvement.

Hopefully, that will come quickly, given the amount of youth on the field. It's not to say Micah Parsons had an awful night in his rookie debut, finishing with seven tackles and a pass breakup, but even he acknowledged the eye-opening experience of going against someone like Brady.

"I think some of the decision-making, how good he was at getting the ball off, seeing the coverages we were in, I just felt like you could tell he's been in the league for 22 years, I'll say that," Parsons said.

That's part of it, too – the expectation level. Going against a living legend at quarterback, with that arsenal of offensive weapons, it's easy to understand that people weren't hoping for much.

But on the rare occasion the Buccaneers did try to run the ball, they averaged just 3.7 yards per carry – a marked improvement from last season. And while it may feel hollow, the Cowboys did force four punts to go with their four takeaways.