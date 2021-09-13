#DALvsTB

Michael Gallup to IR; Can't Return Until October

Sep 13, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys didn't want to put much of a timetable on the Michael Gallup injury last week.

But on Monday, they put him on injured reserve, which will at least sideline him for three weeks.

Gallup is dealing with a calf injury he suffered in the second half of the Bucs game last Thursday. Earlier in the game, he caught four passes for 36 yards.

Under the NFL's rules, Gallup likely wouldn't be eligible for return until the Oct. 10 game against the Giants in Week 5.

This is a big blow to the offense, which operates on a three-receiver system that heavily utilizes Gallup's big-play threat, to work alongside CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

In Gallup's place, Cedrick Wilson should take over and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said on Monday he doesn't have any reason to think there will be a huge drop-off.

"Ced will operate in there. No issues, no concerns," Moore said of Wilson. "He's the utility guy. He can do a little bit of everything. Obviously, you saw him on Thursday night when he had to go in there and I felt like we didn't miss a beat."

Wilson finished the game with three catches for 24 yards.

And last year, even in games in which Gallup, Cooper and Lamb all play, Wilson had his share of moments. In a Week 3 loss in Seattle, Wilson caught five passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

He had 17 catches for 189 yards last year with those two scores, and he also threw a touchdown pass to Dak Prescott in a game against the Giants last year.

