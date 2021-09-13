Michael Gallup to IR; Can't Return Until October

In Gallup's place, Cedrick Wilson should take over and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said on Monday he doesn't have any reason to think there will be a huge drop-off.

"Ced will operate in there. No issues, no concerns," Moore said of Wilson. "He's the utility guy. He can do a little bit of everything. Obviously, you saw him on Thursday night when he had to go in there and I felt like we didn't miss a beat."

Wilson finished the game with three catches for 24 yards.

And last year, even in games in which Gallup, Cooper and Lamb all play, Wilson had his share of moments. In a Week 3 loss in Seattle, Wilson caught five passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.