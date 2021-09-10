Despite Short Camp, Amari Cooper Dominates

When Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting exited with an elbow injury in the first quarter, the Cowboys continued to attack in the passing game.

Prescott tied a career high with 58 pass attempts and completed 42 for 403 yards with three touchdowns. Two went to Cooper, including a spectacular second-quarter sequence in which Prescott calmly picked up a botched snap, avoided a Bucs blitz and found Cooper on a curl route in the end zone.

It was Cooper's sixth multi-touchdown game of his career.

"I thought Amari played very well," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He obviously had a lot of targets, a lot of catches, a lot of production. I thought he did a good job with yards after the catch."

After the game, Cooper was more focused on plays he'd like to have back.

"There was a play on the last drive, just like an option route, and I was supposed to break out because the guy had inside leverage," he said. "I wanted to break in. I wasn't supposed to break in; I was supposed to break out. So, plays like that. … (Dak) did not go to me on that play, but he wanted to go to me on that play."

Despite those moments, Cooper didn't show any signs of rust despite limited preseason snaps.

The second week of training camp in Oxnard, Calif., the four-time Pro Bowler had yet to practice because he was still working his way back from some inflammation in his ankle. Coming off a career-high 92-catch season in 2020, Cooper said he wants to be "better than I've ever been."