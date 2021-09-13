#DALvsTB

Randy Gregory To Reserve/COVID; Zack Martin Back

Sep 13, 2021 at 03:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Randy-Gregory-To-Reserve-COVID;-Zack-Martin-Back-hero
AP Photo/Logan Bowles

FRISCO, Texas – Starting defensive end Randy Gregory has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, just as starting right guard Zack Martin and backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight have been activated from Reserve/COVID.

It remains to be seen if Gregory will be available for Sunday's road game against the Chargers. His timeline to return to the active roster will depend on whether it's a positive test or a close contact situation. The Cowboys have not announced that information as of Monday.

Gregory started against the Bucs in last Thursday's season opener and played 37 snaps, posting one tackle and one fumble recovery.

Martin and Knight were unavailable against the Bucs due to COVID protocols. Their return will help the Cowboys' offensive line depth as the club braces for starting right tackle La'el Collins' five-game suspension for violating the NFL's Policy on Substances of Abuse.

The Cowboys on Monday also placed wide receiver Michael Gallup on the Reserve/Injured list, though he'll be eligible to return after a minimum of three weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup (calf strain) has a multiple-week injury.

Related Content

news

Michael Gallup to IR; Can't Return Until October

The Cowboys didn't want to put much of a timetable on the Michael Gallup injury last week.
news

Dan Quinn On Linebacker Rotation: "This Is Early"

Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch had snap totals in the teens against Tampa Bay, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says both will play more as the season goes along.
news

Updates: Faith In Greg Zuerlein; Depth At Kicker?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Weighing The Options With The Right Tackle Job

Details about this offensive line aren't exactly forthcoming, in more ways than one.
news

Why Jerry Jones Sees "Serious Upside" On Defense

Despite a last-second loss in Week 1, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones believes the defense is headed in the right direction.
news

How Might The Cowboys Replace La'el Collins?

Mike McCarthy wasn't ready to go into detail about how he'll replace La'el Collins in the starting lineup, but the Cowboys have no shortage of options to fill the role.
news

La'el Collins Suspended Five Games By The NFL

The NFL announced a five-game suspension for the veteran Cowboys right tackle.
news

Game Notes: Zeke's Work, CeeDee's Drops & More

The game-day notebook includes Zeke's workload, a disappointed CeeDee Lamb and another failed attempt at beating Brady.
news

Spagnola: The Sorrow Of Hollow Possessions

Dak Prescott showed he was ready to play, but in the end the Cowboys beat themselves last night, missing too many opportunities for points.
news

Were Takeaways A Silver Lining For Defense?

It's hard to know how to feel, to be honest.
news

Eatman: Dak's Best Game Not Enough; It Will Be

The Cowboys fell short, but Nick Eatman says they won't lose many more if Dak carries the team like he did in Tampa. 
Advertising