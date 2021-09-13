Randy Gregory To Reserve/COVID; Zack Martin Back

FRISCO, Texas – Starting defensive end Randy Gregory has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, just as starting right guard Zack Martin and backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight have been activated from Reserve/COVID.

It remains to be seen if Gregory will be available for Sunday's road game against the Chargers. His timeline to return to the active roster will depend on whether it's a positive test or a close contact situation. The Cowboys have not announced that information as of Monday.

Gregory started against the Bucs in last Thursday's season opener and played 37 snaps, posting one tackle and one fumble recovery.

Martin and Knight were unavailable against the Bucs due to COVID protocols. Their return will help the Cowboys' offensive line depth as the club braces for starting right tackle La'el Collins' five-game suspension for violating the NFL's Policy on Substances of Abuse.