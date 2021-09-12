Why Jerry Jones Sees "Serious Upside" On Defense

Brady did throw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bucs' receivers were a tough cover, with Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown combining for 226 yards and two of Brady's TDs.

But perhaps the Dallas defense's biggest weakness last year – stopping the run – looked like more of a strength Thursday based on a small sample size. Tampa Bay only had 14 rushing attempts and gained 52 yards – a 3.7 average with a long of 7.

For Jones, that's a promising development. So is the offseason arrival of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and the roster help that should be on the way in the coming weeks.

Starting defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is expected to return from an elbow injury at some point this season. Rookie cornerback and second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph (groin) can come off the Reserve/Injured list after Week 3. Veteran safety Malik Hooker was inactive Thursday after limited preseason work, but the club believes he can be an impact player on defense coming off last year's Achilles' injury.

And Jones liked the fight he saw from the young players on defense, notably first-round draft pick Micah Parsons, who played 51 of 65 defensive snaps and posted seven tackles with a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

"Micah was close last night on a few things," Jones said. "He'll get there on some inevitably.