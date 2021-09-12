#DALvsTB

Why Jerry Jones Sees "Serious Upside" On Defense

Sep 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Why-Jerry-Jones-Sees-“Serious-Upside”-On-Defense-hero
AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

FRISCO, Texas – Leave enough time on the clock, and Tom Brady will do what he did in the final 1:24 Thursday night. The Bucs' 31-29 victory over the Cowboys was the 49th fourth-quarter comeback in Brady's future Hall of Fame career.

Despite the GOAT's heroics, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones was encouraged by the revamped defense's performance against the defending Super Bowl champions.

"What I see is a defense that's going to get better," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "We have the athletes to get better, we have the scheme to get better. We were playing quality competition. I was really proud to see the good things that occurred during the ball game."

Brady did throw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bucs' receivers were a tough cover, with Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown combining for 226 yards and two of Brady's TDs.

But perhaps the Dallas defense's biggest weakness last year – stopping the run – looked like more of a strength Thursday based on a small sample size. Tampa Bay only had 14 rushing attempts and gained 52 yards – a 3.7 average with a long of 7.

For Jones, that's a promising development. So is the offseason arrival of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and the roster help that should be on the way in the coming weeks.

Starting defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is expected to return from an elbow injury at some point this season. Rookie cornerback and second-round draft pick Kelvin Joseph (groin) can come off the Reserve/Injured list after Week 3. Veteran safety Malik Hooker was inactive Thursday after limited preseason work, but the club believes he can be an impact player on defense coming off last year's Achilles' injury.

And Jones liked the fight he saw from the young players on defense, notably first-round draft pick Micah Parsons, who played 51 of 65 defensive snaps and posted seven tackles with a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

"Micah was close last night on a few things," Jones said. "He'll get there on some inevitably.

"When you're a young player and you actually get those snaps, you go right before everybody's eyes. You grow. The problem is the price you pay as you're growing. Well, these young guys are going to do that for us and this scheme is going to become even more doable for these guys because they're going to have more time in it.

Related Content

news

How Might The Cowboys Replace La'el Collins?

Mike McCarthy wasn't ready to go into detail about how he'll replace La'el Collins in the starting lineup, but the Cowboys have no shortage of options to fill the role.
news

Updates: Michael Gallup Has Multiple-Week Injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

La'el Collins Suspended Five Games By The NFL

The NFL announced a five-game suspension for the veteran Cowboys right tackle.
news

Game Notes: Zeke's Work, CeeDee's Drops & More

The game-day notebook includes Zeke's workload, a disappointed CeeDee Lamb and another failed attempt at beating Brady.
news

Spagnola: The Sorrow Of Hollow Possessions

Dak Prescott showed he was ready to play, but in the end the Cowboys beat themselves last night, missing too many opportunities for points.
news

Were Takeaways A Silver Lining For Defense?

It's hard to know how to feel, to be honest.
news

Eatman: Dak's Best Game Not Enough; It Will Be

The Cowboys fell short, but Nick Eatman says they won't lose many more if Dak carries the team like he did in Tampa. 
news

Despite Short Camp, Amari Cooper Dominates

Amari Cooper wants to be the best he's ever been this season. Thursday was a good start.
news

For Dak, A Reminder That Great Isn't Enough

Dak Prescott loved his star receiver's mentality, but he decided to push it to another level.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Missed Chances Before Half 

Plays that might get forgotten include a costly sack before halftime and a near-interception that would've iced it. 
news

Greg Zuerlein: If I Do My Job, We Win That Game

A late field goal almost beat the Bucs, but Greg Zuerlein lamented the kicks he missed earlier in the game.
Advertising