Game Recap: Defense Leads Way in 27-17 Win

Despite McCarthy's absence, some needed reinforcements did return for this prime-time showdown: defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who had been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, and wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDeee Lamb. Cooper missed the previous two games after being placed on the COVID reserve list, while Lamb had to sit out last week recovering from a concussion.

But even with their top two wideouts back, the Cowboys offense struggled to find a consistent rhythm, especially in the first half. Dak Prescott finished with 238 yards passing and both a touchdown and interception for a 79.0 passer rating.

And once again the ground game was hit and miss. Tony Pollard had a 58-yard run and Lamb a 33 yarder. But take those two rushes away and Dallas totaled just 55 yards on 22 attempts, a 2.3 yards per carry average.

Thankfully, the Cowboys defense did what needed to be done. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill threw for 264 yards and ran for another 100, but the Dallas secondary recorded four interceptions on the night to keep the damage to a minimum. As a result, the Cowboys held an opponent under 20 points for the fifth time this season.

First Quarter

Neither side could get much going offensively in the first quarter. After former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a 56-yard field goal try, Dallas was set up with decent field position at its own 46-yard line.

The Cowboys, though, failed to get any points, passing up what would have been their own field goal of more than 50 yards to instead go for it on fourth-and-2 at the Saints' 34. But Prescott was unable to connect with an open Lamb down the middle, turning the ball over on downs.

Leave it to Cooper to get Dallas churning. Used sparingly after being activated off the Covid reserve list the day before, the star wideout jumpstarted the Cowboys with a 41-yard catch to the New Orleans 36. Three snaps later, Prescott threw what was determined to be a lateral to Lamb, who sliced through the Saints defense for a 33-yard gain.

That left it to Michael Gallup to cap things off, as he made a sensational leaping catch in the back right corner of the end zone, getting both feet down for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead. A good sign, Dallas came into this showdown having posted a 5-0 record when scoring first.

Second Quarter

The Saints didn't waste any time tying the score, marching 75 yards in seven plays on their ensuing possession. Hill had completions of 27 and 9 yards and ran for additional 9. He then hit a wide open Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a crossing route, the receiver reaching the end zone for the 24-yard touchdown.

Dallas, however, provided the highlights over the rest of the quarter. The team responded with a 55-yard field goal to retake the lead after Prescott completed four passes to four different receivers to get into kicker Greg Zuerlein's range. That was then followed by Jayron Kearse making an outstanding toe-dragging interception at the Cowboys' 5-yard line to shut down a Saints' drive.

The 2:13 remaining in the half was, of course, plenty of time for Dallas' hurry-up offense. A pair of Saints' penalties helped the cause, but Prescott completed 9 of 10 passes for 67 yards to set Zuerlein up with a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 13-7 lead at the break.

Third Quarter

Unfortunately, Dallas couldn't carry that momentum into the second half. Getting the ball to open the third quarter, the Cowboys went a quick three-and-out, punting to the Saints, who took over at their own 21-yard line.

Behind Hill's four runs for 42 yards, New Orleans moved down to the Dallas 24-yard line. But there the home team stalled and out came Maher for a 42-yard field goal, his kick good to narrow the Cowboys' advantage to three.