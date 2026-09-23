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Featured - BALvsDAL | 2026

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George Pickens looking to 'get the mission done' vs. Ravens in Rio

Sep 23, 2026 at 04:54 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

09_23_ George Pickens

FRISCO, Texas – Through two games this season, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has caught nine passes for 68 yards.

After some uncharacteristic drops in the season opener against the Giants and CeeDee Lamb going for 153 in Week 2, Pickens hasn't had an explosive game yet. And he's completely fine with that.

"Long as we score, and as long as we're winning, me personally, if I'm blocking or if I'm setting a crack block and that engineered the 37 points, I'm happy." Pickens said.

Pickens' box score numbers don't necessarily reflect the impact he's had on Dallas' passing offense through the first two games, according to Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"Of course I want to get him and CeeDee the ball," Schottenheimer said. "I think CeeDee is playing great, I think George is playing really well. Some of the catches he made [against Washington] were really big time plays in big time situations for us… He draws a lot of attention out there. But believe me, we're looking for ways to continue to get those guys the ball."

"If you look at George last year, he didn't take off until. A couple games in. And the rest, as they know, is history how well he played. I have no questions about him and his readiness. He'll be ready to go this week."

As he looks at film on himself, Pickens sees himself playing well too.

"I'd definitely say team for me, I feel like I've been doing great," Pickens said. "As far as the team, like my whole game. Some people just look at certain parts of my game, my whole game I feel like has been great."

Opposing defenses sending a safety over the top or a second defender in Pickens' direction to try and limit him is a point of pride. It also springs Lamb open, as exhibited by his big day against the Commanders last Sunday.

"Coordinators whether they stay on the same team they were on last year or go to a new team, they definitely scheme or schematically scheme something up for me and CeeDee…" Pickens said of if he takes pride in getting extra defensive attention.

"That's like a 40, 50 yard gain just off of two guys watching me. I think we scored that same drive. Definitely. And that's engineering victory to bigger and better things, so yeah, definitely."

The Cowboys will depart for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday night for their Week 3 matchup against the Ravens. Dallas has referred to it multiple times as business trip, as players won't be leaving the team's hotel outside of practices and walk-arounds ahead of Sunday. In Pickens' mind, that's exactly how it should be.

"It should be a kind of a want to from the guys, you know what I mean? Stay locked in and get the mission done." Pickens said.

Rank'em: Dak's TD Passes By Player | 2026

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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

1 – Terence Steele – The only offensive lineman in the group, Steele caught a TD pass from Dak against Washington in the 2021 season.
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1 – Terence Steele – The only offensive lineman in the group, Steele caught a TD pass from Dak against Washington in the 2021 season.

1 – Brevyn Spann-Ford– With a new extension recently signed, BSF should get plenty of chances to rise higher on this list.
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1 – Brevyn Spann-Ford– With a new extension recently signed, BSF should get plenty of chances to rise higher on this list.

1 – Sean McKeon– His only career touchdown occurred on a pass from Dak in 2021.
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1 – Sean McKeon– His only career touchdown occurred on a pass from Dak in 2021.

1 – Ventell Bryant– Caught his only touchdown of his career with the Cowboys in 2019 from Dak.
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1 – Ventell Bryant– Caught his only touchdown of his career with the Cowboys in 2019 from Dak.

1 – Devin Smith– He hauled in a 51-yard bomb from Dak against Washington in 2019.
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1 – Devin Smith– He hauled in a 51-yard bomb from Dak against Washington in 2019.

1 – Geoff Swaim– His first career touchdown was a 3-yard score against the Lions from Dak. Swaim would finish his career with seven career TDs, mostly with the Titans.
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1 – Geoff Swaim– His first career touchdown was a 3-yard score against the Lions from Dak. Swaim would finish his career with seven career TDs, mostly with the Titans.

1 – Rod Smith– In what appeared to be a quick slant over the middle, Smith scored his only touchdown with the Cowboys on an 81-yard play against the Giants in 2017, the fifth-longest of Dak's career.
7 / 39

1 – Rod Smith– In what appeared to be a quick slant over the middle, Smith scored his only touchdown with the Cowboys on an 81-yard play against the Giants in 2017, the fifth-longest of Dak's career.

1 – Hunter Luepke – His versatility keeps him on the field in many roles, from fullback to tight end and occasional running back. Luepke caught a 1-yard TD against the Panthers in 2025.
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1 – Hunter Luepke – His versatility keeps him on the field in many roles, from fullback to tight end and occasional running back. Luepke caught a 1-yard TD against the Panthers in 2025.

1 – James Hanna– His only touchdown of his career came from Dak in a 2017 game against the Rams.
9 / 39

1 – James Hanna– His only touchdown of his career came from Dak in a 2017 game against the Rams.

1 – Gavin Escobar– Escobar's final TD catch of his career came from Dak in 2016 against the Browns.
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1 – Gavin Escobar– Escobar's final TD catch of his career came from Dak in 2016 against the Browns.

1 – Corey Clement– In his only season with the Cowboys, Clement played all 17 games in 2021, scoring his only touchdown of the season on a pass from Dak.
11 / 39

1 – Corey Clement– In his only season with the Cowboys, Clement played all 17 games in 2021, scoring his only touchdown of the season on a pass from Dak.

2 – Noah Brown– After spending the first four years of his career fighting for playing time, especially on offense, Brown developed into a target in the passing game, catching two of his six career touchdowns from Dak.
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2 – Noah Brown– After spending the first four years of his career fighting for playing time, especially on offense, Brown developed into a target in the passing game, catching two of his six career touchdowns from Dak.

2 – Malik Turner– Turner finished his career with four touchdowns, including three in the 2021 season – two of which came from Dak.
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2 – Malik Turner– Turner finished his career with four touchdowns, including three in the 2021 season – two of which came from Dak.

2 – Luke Schoonmaker – Although he's done most of his work at the line of scrimmage as a blocker, Schoonmaker did catch two touchdowns as a rookie from Dak.
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2 – Luke Schoonmaker – Although he's done most of his work at the line of scrimmage as a blocker, Schoonmaker did catch two touchdowns as a rookie from Dak.

2 – Allen Hurns – His six-year career included 25 touchdowns, including at least two in every season. During his one year in Dallas, Hurns caught a couple scores from Prescott in 2018.
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2 – Allen Hurns – His six-year career included 25 touchdowns, including at least two in every season. During his one year in Dallas, Hurns caught a couple scores from Prescott in 2018.

2 – Peyton Hendershot – After scoring on a 2-yard touchdown earlier in the season, Hendershot reeled in a 20-yard pass from Dak against Jacksonville in 2022.
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2 – Peyton Hendershot – After scoring on a 2-yard touchdown earlier in the season, Hendershot reeled in a 20-yard pass from Dak against Jacksonville in 2022.

3 – Javonte Williams– While the majority of his work is in the ground game, Williams has proven to be a reliable target out of the backfield, even scoring a touchdown already in the season from Dak.
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3 – Javonte Williams– While the majority of his work is in the ground game, Williams has proven to be a reliable target out of the backfield, even scoring a touchdown already in the season from Dak.

3 – Terrance Williams– The veteran caught 20 touchdowns in his career, including four in 2016 during Dak's rookie season.
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3 – Terrance Williams– The veteran caught 20 touchdowns in his career, including four in 2016 during Dak's rookie season.

3 – Randall Cobb – After catching 41 touchdowns – mostly from Aaron Rodgers – during his career with the Packers, Cobb made a one-year stop in Dallas in 2019, catching three TDs from Dak.
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3 – Randall Cobb – After catching 41 touchdowns – mostly from Aaron Rodgers – during his career with the Packers, Cobb made a one-year stop in Dallas in 2019, catching three TDs from Dak.

3 – Tavon Austin – A dynamic return specialist, Austin also occasionally made some big plays in the passing game, catching three touchdowns.
20 / 39

3 – Tavon Austin – A dynamic return specialist, Austin also occasionally made some big plays in the passing game, catching three touchdowns.

4 – Ryan Flournoy – After recently signing a contract extension before the season, Flournoy is expected to be among the top three receivers in Dallas this year and beyond and should be able to climb this list.
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4 – Ryan Flournoy – After recently signing a contract extension before the season, Flournoy is expected to be among the top three receivers in Dallas this year and beyond and should be able to climb this list.

4 – Tony Pollard – A 1,000-yard runner for two straight years, Pollard was also dangerous out of the backfield, catching four TDs from Dak.
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4 – Tony Pollard – A 1,000-yard runner for two straight years, Pollard was also dangerous out of the backfield, catching four TDs from Dak.

4 – Jalen Tolbert – He finished his Cowboys career with 10 touchdown catches, but just four from Dak.
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4 – Jalen Tolbert – He finished his Cowboys career with 10 touchdown catches, but just four from Dak.

5 – Rico Dowdle – Another hard-nosed runner who did most of his work on the ground, but Dowdle was a threat in the passing game, catching five scores.
24 / 39

5 – Rico Dowdle – Another hard-nosed runner who did most of his work on the ground, but Dowdle was a threat in the passing game, catching five scores.

6 – KaVontae Turpin – The speedy return specialist has been more than a Pro Bowl kick returner, catching six scores from Dak, including an 86-yarder at Washington in 2025.
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6 – KaVontae Turpin – The speedy return specialist has been more than a Pro Bowl kick returner, catching six scores from Dak, including an 86-yarder at Washington in 2025.

6 – Brice Butler – One of Butler's touchdowns occurred in the 2017 regular-season finale when Butler scored the game's only points in a 6-0 win at Philadelphia.
26 / 39

6 – Brice Butler – One of Butler's touchdowns occurred in the 2017 regular-season finale when Butler scored the game's only points in a 6-0 win at Philadelphia.

7 – Cedrick Wilson – A player who benefited from offseason work in Prescott's "Dak-yard," Wilson caught seven TD passes from Dak, including six in the 2021 season.
27 / 39

7 – Cedrick Wilson – A player who benefited from offseason work in Prescott's "Dak-yard," Wilson caught seven TD passes from Dak, including six in the 2021 season.

8 – Blake Jarwin – Just like Dak has been overly successful against the Giants, Jarwin can say the same. Of his eight touchdown catches from Dak, five occurred against NYG.
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8 – Blake Jarwin – Just like Dak has been overly successful against the Giants, Jarwin can say the same. Of his eight touchdown catches from Dak, five occurred against NYG.

9 – George Pickens – With nine TD catches in 2025, Pickens became just the second player (CeeDee Lamb) to record at least nine in a season with Dak.
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9 – George Pickens – With nine TD catches in 2025, Pickens became just the second player (CeeDee Lamb) to record at least nine in a season with Dak.

9 – Brandin Cooks – In just a short period of time, Cooks and Dak formed a great duo, especially with eight touchdowns alone in 2023.
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9 – Brandin Cooks – In just a short period of time, Cooks and Dak formed a great duo, especially with eight touchdowns alone in 2023.

11 – Jason Witten – While Dak and Witten connected on the opposite ends of their careers, the quarterback learned right away how valuable a tight end can be in the red zone.
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11 – Jason Witten – While Dak and Witten connected on the opposite ends of their careers, the quarterback learned right away how valuable a tight end can be in the red zone.

11 – Ezekiel Elliott – One of Dak's longest TD passes of his career occurred on one of his shortest throws as Zeke turned a screen into an 83-yard score in their rookie season of 2016.
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11 – Ezekiel Elliott – One of Dak's longest TD passes of his career occurred on one of his shortest throws as Zeke turned a screen into an 83-yard score in their rookie season of 2016.

12 – Cole Beasley - While he started his career with Tony Romo, Beasley finished his time in Dallas with 23 touchdown catches. So the dozen he caught from Dak are the most from any QB.
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12 – Cole Beasley - While he started his career with Tony Romo, Beasley finished his time in Dallas with 23 touchdown catches. So the dozen he caught from Dak are the most from any QB.

14 – Dez Bryant – Dak found Dez in the end zone eight times in 2016 for a combination that would eventually include the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD catches and passes.
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14 – Dez Bryant – Dak found Dez in the end zone eight times in 2016 for a combination that would eventually include the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD catches and passes.

15 – Dalton Schultz – After Witten, Schultz stepped into the consistent role as Dak's trusty tight end, with a career-high eight TD receptions in 2021.
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15 – Dalton Schultz – After Witten, Schultz stepped into the consistent role as Dak's trusty tight end, with a career-high eight TD receptions in 2021.

16 – Michael Gallup – The only starting quarterback Gallup played with consistently, Dak threw him the ball for 16 of his 21 career scores.
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16 – Michael Gallup – The only starting quarterback Gallup played with consistently, Dak threw him the ball for 16 of his 21 career scores.

16 – Jake Ferguson – With two more last week in Dak's record-setting game, Ferguson moved into third place and first among tight ends for Prescott's TDs.
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16 – Jake Ferguson – With two more last week in Dak's record-setting game, Ferguson moved into third place and first among tight ends for Prescott's TDs.

22 – Amari Cooper – Right away after the midseason trade in 2018, Cooper and Dak established quite the rapport, racking up a TD connection in nearly every other-game of their time together.
38 / 39

22 – Amari Cooper – Right away after the midseason trade in 2018, Cooper and Dak established quite the rapport, racking up a TD connection in nearly every other-game of their time together.

37 – CeeDee Lamb – It was only fitting that Lamb hauled in Dak's record-breaking touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Commanders. Lamb not only has the most TDs by far, but also had the longest of Dak's career with a 92-yarder vs. Detroit in 2023.
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37 – CeeDee Lamb – It was only fitting that Lamb hauled in Dak's record-breaking touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Commanders. Lamb not only has the most TDs by far, but also had the longest of Dak's career with a 92-yarder vs. Detroit in 2023.

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