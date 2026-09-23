George Pickens looking to 'get the mission done' vs. Ravens in Rio

Pickens' box score numbers don't necessarily reflect the impact he's had on Dallas' passing offense through the first two games, according to Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"Of course I want to get him and CeeDee the ball," Schottenheimer said. "I think CeeDee is playing great, I think George is playing really well. Some of the catches he made [against Washington] were really big time plays in big time situations for us… He draws a lot of attention out there. But believe me, we're looking for ways to continue to get those guys the ball."

"If you look at George last year, he didn't take off until. A couple games in. And the rest, as they know, is history how well he played. I have no questions about him and his readiness. He'll be ready to go this week."

As he looks at film on himself, Pickens sees himself playing well too.

"I'd definitely say team for me, I feel like I've been doing great," Pickens said. "As far as the team, like my whole game. Some people just look at certain parts of my game, my whole game I feel like has been great."

Opposing defenses sending a safety over the top or a second defender in Pickens' direction to try and limit him is a point of pride. It also springs Lamb open, as exhibited by his big day against the Commanders last Sunday.

"Coordinators whether they stay on the same team they were on last year or go to a new team, they definitely scheme or schematically scheme something up for me and CeeDee…" Pickens said of if he takes pride in getting extra defensive attention.

"That's like a 40, 50 yard gain just off of two guys watching me. I think we scored that same drive. Definitely. And that's engineering victory to bigger and better things, so yeah, definitely."

The Cowboys will depart for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday night for their Week 3 matchup against the Ravens. Dallas has referred to it multiple times as business trip, as players won't be leaving the team's hotel outside of practices and walk-arounds ahead of Sunday. In Pickens' mind, that's exactly how it should be.