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Zero to 100: Caleb Downs becomes 3rd NFL player with this stat 

Sep 23, 2026 at 01:45 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

09_23_ Zero to 100

The Cowboys had to get a win last week … and they did - Simple as that. So when it comes to numbers, the one that matters the most last Sunday was "1" since they had to make sure and beat Washington to get to .500.

Now, it's off to Brazel where the Cowboys and Ravens will meet in an international matchup in Rio's Marcanã Stadium.

Here are some interesting and somewhat eye-popping stats of note as the Cowboys get ready for just the second regular-season international game.

Zero to 100 - Cowboys 2026 roster

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.
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No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety * - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.
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No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.
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No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.
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No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.
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No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB * - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.
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No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB * - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.
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No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.
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No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.
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No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.
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No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.
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No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.

No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.
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No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.
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No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.
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No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.
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No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.
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No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.
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No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.
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No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.
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No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.
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No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.

Trevor Fleeman/Trevor Fleeman/DALLAS COWBOYS
No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.
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No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.

No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.
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No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.
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No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.

No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB
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No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.
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No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.
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No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".
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No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.
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No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.
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No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.
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No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.
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No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.
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No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.

No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.
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No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.
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No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.
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No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260910_DAL_Practice-76
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.
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No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.
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No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.
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No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.
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No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
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No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.
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No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.
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No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.
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No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.
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No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.

No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.
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No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
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No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.
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No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.
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No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.
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No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.
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No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.
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No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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1

This can be the answer to a lot of questions this week. How many wins do the Cowboys have so far this year? How many international games has this franchise ever played? And since it's against the Ravens … how many times has Dallas defeated Baltimore. To the last question, it's just once as Dak and the Cowboys beat the Ravens in 2016 during his rookie season. Overall, the Cowboys are 1-6 in the series history.

3

Caleb Downs is one of just three NFL players in league history to have a sack, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup through their first two career games, joining Washington's Preston Smith in 2015 and Miami's Derrick Rodgers in 1997.

5.74

Derrick Henry has played the Cowboys twice, but his 5.74 yard average per carry in games against Dallas is the fourth-highest in his career against any one team.

10

Located near the middle of the U.S., the Dallas Cowboys don't often take many flights that are longer than 3-4 hours. So this 10-hour flight to Brazil will be quite a difference for just about every player on this team. The last time the Cowboys played an international game was 2014. No current player or coach was on the staff for that game in London.

11

The longest rush of the season so far for the Cowboys is just an 11-yard gain, and it was from Dak Prescott on a designed pass that turned into a scramble. From the actual ball carriers, Javonte Williams has yet to have a double-digit rush from scrimmage, with his season-high of just nine yards. Emari Demarcado and Hunter Luepke each have a 7-yard run.

26.9

Often overlooked by the other first-round pick, but Malachi Lawrence has made steady progress in the first two games. According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence leads all NFL rookies this year with a 26.9 pass-rush win rate. He ranks fourth on the team this year with four QB pressures.

32.0

Something to watch for this week for the Cowboys would be return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who has made three Pro Bowls in his career in the return game. After two games, the Ravens are one of the worst in the NFL in covering kickoffs, ranking 30th. Opposing teams are averaging 32.0 yards a return. Last week, Turpin averaged 30.5 on four returns against Washington.

67.5

The Cowboys have yet to get anything established on the ground in two games this year. With 66 rushing yards against the Giants and 69 the next week vs. Washington, the Cowboys are averaging just 67.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

68.2

The Cowboys are 15 of 22 on 3rd down offensively this season, good for a 68.2% conversion rate. Only two teams in the last 30 seasons have had higher 3rd down conversion rates through the first two games of the season: The 2006 Super Bowl-winning Indianapolis Colts (71.4%) and the 2000 Rams (71.4%).

84

While his TD record caught most of the attention surrounding Dak Prescott's day last week, it was also his 84thcareer regular-season win, just one short of tying Roger Staubach (85) for second in team history. Troy Aikman is the leader with 94 wins.

85.7

One of the biggest areas the Cowboys wanted to improve on offense was in the red zone, where they scored touchdowns just 56.9% of the time in 2025. Through two games, Dallas is second in red zone touchdown scoring rate at 85.7%.

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Check out the full 53-man roster as the Cowboys get ready for Week 1 against the Giants.

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Zero to 100: Breaking down key facts from the 2026 schedule

The schedule is out. Now, it's time to break it down. Here's a few key facts and figures surrounding this year's schedule.

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Zero to 100: Numbers from Cowboys' 34-17 loss to Giants

In the final Zero to 100 of the 2025 regular season, a look at some numbers and stats that played a role in the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Giants.

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Zero to 100: Numbers from Cowboys' 30-23 win over Commanders

In this week's Zero to 100, a look back at some of the numbers and stats that jumped out from the Cowboys' 30-23 win over the Commanders on Christmas.

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Zero to 100: Numbers behind Cowboys' 34-17 loss to Chargers

After a 34-17 loss to the Chargers, the Cowboys fall to 6-8-1 on the season with two games remaining. In Zero to 100, we look at the telling stats that played a part in Dallas' third straight loss.

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Zero to 100: Numbers behind Cowboys' 34-26 loss to Vikings

In this week's Zero to 100, a look at some various numbers and statistics that told the story of the Cowboys' 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday night.

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Zero to 100: Numbers behind Cowboys' 44-30 loss to Lions

In this week's Zero to 100, a look at some of the telling numbers and stats that played a part in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

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Zero to 100: The numbers behind Cowboys' 31-28 win over Chiefs

Thanksgiving Day was good to the Cowboys, as Dallas won their fourth-straight Turkey Day game 31-28 over the Kansas City Chiefs. In Zero to 100, we dive into some of the numbers and stats that went into it.

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Zero to 100: The numbers behind Cowboys' 24-21 win over Eagles

From tying the franchise's largest comeback ever to George Pickens crossing the 1,000 yard mark for the season, there were plenty of numbers behind Dallas' 24-21 win over Philadelphia. In Zero to 100, we look at some of the most notable ones.

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Zero to 100: The numbers behind Cowboys' 33-16 win over Raiders

What were some of the numbers and stats that went into the Cowboys' 33-16 win over the Raiders We take a look in this week's edition of Zero to 100.

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