Zero to 100: Caleb Downs becomes 3rd NFL player with this stat 

1

This can be the answer to a lot of questions this week. How many wins do the Cowboys have so far this year? How many international games has this franchise ever played? And since it's against the Ravens … how many times has Dallas defeated Baltimore. To the last question, it's just once as Dak and the Cowboys beat the Ravens in 2016 during his rookie season. Overall, the Cowboys are 1-6 in the series history.

3

Caleb Downs is one of just three NFL players in league history to have a sack, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup through their first two career games, joining Washington's Preston Smith in 2015 and Miami's Derrick Rodgers in 1997.

5.74

Derrick Henry has played the Cowboys twice, but his 5.74 yard average per carry in games against Dallas is the fourth-highest in his career against any one team.

10

Located near the middle of the U.S., the Dallas Cowboys don't often take many flights that are longer than 3-4 hours. So this 10-hour flight to Brazil will be quite a difference for just about every player on this team. The last time the Cowboys played an international game was 2014. No current player or coach was on the staff for that game in London.

11

The longest rush of the season so far for the Cowboys is just an 11-yard gain, and it was from Dak Prescott on a designed pass that turned into a scramble. From the actual ball carriers, Javonte Williams has yet to have a double-digit rush from scrimmage, with his season-high of just nine yards. Emari Demarcado and Hunter Luepke each have a 7-yard run.

26.9

Often overlooked by the other first-round pick, but Malachi Lawrence has made steady progress in the first two games. According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence leads all NFL rookies this year with a 26.9 pass-rush win rate. He ranks fourth on the team this year with four QB pressures.

32.0

Something to watch for this week for the Cowboys would be return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who has made three Pro Bowls in his career in the return game. After two games, the Ravens are one of the worst in the NFL in covering kickoffs, ranking 30th. Opposing teams are averaging 32.0 yards a return. Last week, Turpin averaged 30.5 on four returns against Washington.

67.5

The Cowboys have yet to get anything established on the ground in two games this year. With 66 rushing yards against the Giants and 69 the next week vs. Washington, the Cowboys are averaging just 67.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

68.2

The Cowboys are 15 of 22 on 3rd down offensively this season, good for a 68.2% conversion rate. Only two teams in the last 30 seasons have had higher 3rd down conversion rates through the first two games of the season: The 2006 Super Bowl-winning Indianapolis Colts (71.4%) and the 2000 Rams (71.4%).

84

While his TD record caught most of the attention surrounding Dak Prescott's day last week, it was also his 84thcareer regular-season win, just one short of tying Roger Staubach (85) for second in team history. Troy Aikman is the leader with 94 wins.

85.7