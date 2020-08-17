Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury

FRISCO – Just minutes into the first padded-practice of training camp, the Cowboys lost one of their key defensive players for the entire season.

Gerald McCoy had to be helped off the field with an injury on Monday and while his status was unknown for the rest of the morning, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones confirmed it was a major setback.

McCoy will have surgery this week to repair a torn right quad tendon and will be placed on IR, ending his 2020 season before it even got started.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, was signed in March to bolster the defensive tackle positon. The Cowboys have also added Dontari Poe to the middle and other former Pro Bowlers on defense.

While Stephen Jones was disappointed with the news, he tried to stay positive and point out the depth that remains on defense.