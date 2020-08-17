Training Camp | 2020

Gerald McCoy Suffers Season-Ending Quad Injury

Aug 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO – Just minutes into the first padded-practice of training camp, the Cowboys lost one of their key defensive players for the entire season.

Gerald McCoy had to be helped off the field with an injury on Monday and while his status was unknown for the rest of the morning, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones confirmed it was a major setback.

McCoy will have surgery this week to repair a torn right quad tendon and will be placed on IR, ending his 2020 season before it even got started. 

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, was signed in March to bolster the defensive tackle positon. The Cowboys have also added Dontari Poe to the middle and other former Pro Bowlers on defense. 

While Stephen Jones was disappointed with the news, he tried to stay positive and point out the depth that remains on defense. 

"That's why you have to have a deep roster," Jones said. "Obviously why you sign a guy like Everson Griffen. You never know when things like this are going to happen. It's certainly disappointing. First and foremost we're disappointed for Gerald. I know he was fired up about being here. But also, it's disappointing for us. He was one of our major acquisitions here in the offseason and free agency. But having said that this will give Trysten Hill and Gallimore an opportunity to really step up now. Two young players we will need to come through for us."

