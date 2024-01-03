#DALvsWAS

Gilmore on DAL mindset: 'Can write our own book'

Jan 03, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Gilmore-on-DAL-mindset--‘Can-write-our-own-book-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Unless you accidentally shared an apple with Snow White, you've been awake this entire time and, as such, understand what's on the line for the Dallas Cowboys when they visit the Washington Commanders in the regular season finale; and Stephon Gilmore recently spoke on the magnitude of the fight to come.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion has seen more than his fair share of pressure-packed games, and another one is on the menu this coming Sunday.

"It's a big game," said Gilmore on Wednesday. "[It's the] last game of the season and a lot goes into it. We know what's at stake, and we know they've got some talented players, but we're gonna have to take care of business. I think we'll be ready."

What's at stake is the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, the latter guaranteeing at least one home game (two, should the Cowboys win in the wild card matchup), and that's a massive get for a team that's been struggling on the road in 2023.

Which also goes to another reason they need the win: to avoid finishing 3-6 on the road with the playoffs on the horizon in two weeks — this being their last chance to sharpen themselves away from AT&T Stadium before it becomes a series of one-game seasons.

Win this game and the path to the Super Bowl gets monumentally less challenging.

Lose and the opposite immediately becomes true.

"We control our own destiny," said Gilmore. "We can write our own book." 

It was written, per Nas, circa 1996, and now what's left is the execution of the plan.

"We know that and we've got the guys to do it — we've just got to go out there and do it," said Gilmore.

The Commanders are currently 4-12 on the season and spiraling thanks to a seven-game losing streak, but there's no guarantee they're looking to mail it in, and especially when it comes to having an opportunity to play spoiler to the Cowboys' seeding hopes; and even if that means it costs Washington the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The bottom line is the Cowboys have no clue what version of the Commanders they'll face on Sunday, and that means they'll need to control what they can control: their own preparation and mindset to ensure they leave with a victory no matter which variant takes the field against them at FedEx Field — the site of a 26-6 handling of the Cowboys one year ago.

"It's a big challenge," Gilmore added. "But we'll be ready for this game, and we're looking forward to it."

As long as they stay away from any questionable apples, odds are in their favor.

Related Content

news

Cowboys land 7 players on NFC Pro Bowl roster

The Cowboys landed seven players on the 2024 Pro Bowl roster, including two first-timers in Brandon Aubrey and DaRon Bland, along with Dak Prescott's first selection since 2018.
news

Tony Pollard expected better year in '23, but sees growth

Tony Pollard will be the first one to tell you that he isn't having the season he expected in 2023, but he knows that one big game in week 18 or in the playoffs can rewrite what's been done.
news

Mick Shots: Boys did not steal Lions' courage

In his weekly Mick Shots, Mickey takes a look at the last frantic seconds of the win over the Lions. Plus, D-Law vs. Detroit, a little playoff insurance, Micah Parson's chase for 14 and more.
news

Parsons, Ferguson: Treat the finale like the opener

It's all come down to the regular season finale for the Dallas Cowboys, in a matchup that will dictate their playoff path — though Micah Parsons won't overthink it in Week 18.
news

Nick at Nite: Every dish needs its Cooks

Brandin Cooks faced criticism earlier in the season for his lack of production, but a run that has seen him provide reliability in the offense since then has "Mr. Consistent" ready to help Dallas make a playoff run.
news

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

With one game to play in the regular season, here are the top storylines facing both the Cowboys and Commanders heading into Sunday's matchup.
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys jump into Top 3

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

Cowboys working out La'el Collins, Damien Wilson

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome in familiar faces on Tuesday as they will work out former offensive tackle La'el Collins and former linebacker Damien Wilson for the team's available practice squad spot.
news

Dan Quinn addresses HC buzz, three two-point tries

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was asked on Monday afternoon about how he handles head coaching buzz ahead of an offseason that will almost certainly see his name get brought up once again.
news

McCarthy wants Cowboys to "keep the blinders on"

The Cowboys, by way of some fortunate scores around the league, now have a shot to claim the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs as head coach Mike McCarthy knows their goals are "right in front of us."
news

Tyler Smith, Hankins 'have a chance' vs. Washington

Two key players for the Cowboys are trending in the right direction ahead of their bout with the Commanders — the latest on Tyler Smith and Johnathan Hankins being positive news.
Advertising