Gilmore on DAL mindset: 'Can write our own book'

What's at stake is the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, the latter guaranteeing at least one home game (two, should the Cowboys win in the wild card matchup), and that's a massive get for a team that's been struggling on the road in 2023.

Which also goes to another reason they need the win: to avoid finishing 3-6 on the road with the playoffs on the horizon in two weeks — this being their last chance to sharpen themselves away from AT&T Stadium before it becomes a series of one-game seasons.

Win this game and the path to the Super Bowl gets monumentally less challenging.

Lose and the opposite immediately becomes true.

"We control our own destiny," said Gilmore. "We can write our own book."

It was written, per Nas, circa 1996, and now what's left is the execution of the plan.

"We know that and we've got the guys to do it — we've just got to go out there and do it," said Gilmore.

The Commanders are currently 4-12 on the season and spiraling thanks to a seven-game losing streak, but there's no guarantee they're looking to mail it in, and especially when it comes to having an opportunity to play spoiler to the Cowboys' seeding hopes; and even if that means it costs Washington the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The bottom line is the Cowboys have no clue what version of the Commanders they'll face on Sunday, and that means they'll need to control what they can control: their own preparation and mindset to ensure they leave with a victory no matter which variant takes the field against them at FedEx Field — the site of a 26-6 handling of the Cowboys one year ago.

"It's a big challenge," Gilmore added. "But we'll be ready for this game, and we're looking forward to it."